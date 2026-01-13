 Iran Blames ‘Terrorists’ For 2,000 Protest Deaths, Opposition Claims 'Over 12,000 Killed'
Opposition-linked Iran International claimed at least 12,000 people were killed by Iranian security forces during a nationwide crackdown on anti-regime protests, calling it the deadliest episode in modern Iran. The figure sharply contrasts an Iranian official’s estimate of 2,000 deaths. The report alleges live-fire orders were approved by top leadership amid a communications blackout.

Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Tehran: Amid violent protests in Iran, opposition-linked news website Iran International has claimed that at least 12,000 people were killed by Iranian security forces during a nationwide crackdown on anti-regime protests, describing it as the largest killing in Iran’s modern history.

There is a stark diffrence in this figure and the numbers provided by an Iranian official to the news agency Reuters, who said that around 2,000 people had died and blamed “terrorists” for the violence.

Meanwhile, citizens were able to make international calls on Tuesday after four days of a total communications blackout.

The news outlet further claimed that the operation was conducted on the direct orders of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with the knowledge and approval of senior officials across Iran’s political system. According to the report, an order permitting the use of live ammunition was issued by the Supreme National Security Council.

Trump announces additional 25 per cent tariff on trade with Iran

Notably, US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that countries doing business with Iran would face an additional 25 per cent tariff.

Impact on India

India is one of Iran’s top five trading partners. In the financial year 2024–25, India exported goods worth USD 1.24 billion to Iran. During the same period, imports from Iran stood at USD 0.44 billion, taking total bilateral trade to USD 1.68 billion.

