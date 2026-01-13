 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House In Canada’s Brampton - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldLawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House In Canada’s Brampton - VIDEO

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House In Canada’s Brampton - VIDEO

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang has claimed responsibility for a shooting outside a businessman’s home in Brampton, Canada. The attack targeted Jasvir Desi, with Canada-based gang leader Goldy Dhillon issuing a threat online.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
article-image

Brampton: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang has claimed responsibility for a brazen shooting reported outside the home of a prominent Indian-origin businessman in Brampton, Canada.

The gang released a video showing a lone shooter firing multiple rounds at the house from two directions. The gang’s Canada-based chief, Goldy Dhillon, took to Facebook to claim responsibility for the attack, which targeted the residence of Jasvir Desi at 5 Louvre Circle, Brampton (ON L6P 1W2).

Dhillon, in his post, alleged that Desi was supporting rival groups and warned that anyone who opposed the gang would meet the same fate.

Read Also
CBI Brings Back Wanted Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Aman Bhainswal From US
article-image

“Waheguru ji da Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh. I, Goldy Dhillon, claim responsibility for the shooting at Jasvir Desi’s house. He is supporting our enemies. Anyone who stands against us will meet the same fate.”

FPJ Shorts
GTU Result 2025 Declared; Here's How To Download
GTU Result 2025 Declared; Here's How To Download
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House In Canada’s Brampton - VIDEO
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House In Canada’s Brampton - VIDEO
Lohri 2026: List Of Traditional & Popular Foods To Serve On This Day
Lohri 2026: List Of Traditional & Popular Foods To Serve On This Day
'I Was Angry Because...': Gay Footballer Josh Cavallo Accuses Former Club Adelaide United Of Homophobia & Discriminatory Treatment
'I Was Angry Because...': Gay Footballer Josh Cavallo Accuses Former Club Adelaide United Of Homophobia & Discriminatory Treatment

Firing at Kapil Sharma’s Cafe

Earlier in October, comedian Kapil Sharma’s Kaps cafe, in Surrey, Canada, was attacked for the third time. A firing incident was reported, and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

Canada Declares Bishnoi Gang a Terrorist Organisation

In September, Canada listed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity following calls from Conservative and NDP politicians.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House...

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House...

Golden Globes 2026: What's The Anti-Ice Pin That Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande, Among Others Wore To...

Golden Globes 2026: What's The Anti-Ice Pin That Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande, Among Others Wore To...

China Rejects India's Claim Over Shaksgam Valley In Jammu & Kashmir, Defends CPEC Infrastructure

China Rejects India's Claim Over Shaksgam Valley In Jammu & Kashmir, Defends CPEC Infrastructure

'Leave Iran Now': US Issues Advisory For Its Citizens Amid Rising Protests & Security Crackdown

'Leave Iran Now': US Issues Advisory For Its Citizens Amid Rising Protests & Security Crackdown

US Revokes Over 100,000 Visas In 2025, Including 8,000 Student Permits, In Immigration Crackdown

US Revokes Over 100,000 Visas In 2025, Including 8,000 Student Permits, In Immigration Crackdown