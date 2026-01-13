Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House In Canada’s Brampton - VIDEO

Brampton: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang has claimed responsibility for a brazen shooting reported outside the home of a prominent Indian-origin businessman in Brampton, Canada.

The gang released a video showing a lone shooter firing multiple rounds at the house from two directions. The gang’s Canada-based chief, Goldy Dhillon, took to Facebook to claim responsibility for the attack, which targeted the residence of Jasvir Desi at 5 Louvre Circle, Brampton (ON L6P 1W2).

Dhillon, in his post, alleged that Desi was supporting rival groups and warned that anyone who opposed the gang would meet the same fate.

“Waheguru ji da Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh. I, Goldy Dhillon, claim responsibility for the shooting at Jasvir Desi’s house. He is supporting our enemies. Anyone who stands against us will meet the same fate.”

Firing at Kapil Sharma’s Cafe

Earlier in October, comedian Kapil Sharma’s Kaps cafe, in Surrey, Canada, was attacked for the third time. A firing incident was reported, and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

Canada Declares Bishnoi Gang a Terrorist Organisation

In September, Canada listed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity following calls from Conservative and NDP politicians.