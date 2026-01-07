 CBI Brings Back Wanted Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Aman Bhainswal From US
Wanted fugitive Aman alias Aman Kumar alias Aman Bhainswal was deported from the United States and brought back to India on January 7, the CBI said. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang member is accused in serious criminal cases, including murder and conspiracy. He had earlier jumped bail in India and was traced in the US after an INTERPOL Red Notice.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 07:25 PM IST
AMAN BHAINSWAL |

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with MEA and MHA, has successfully coordinated return of wanted fugitive AMAN @ AMAN KUMAR @ AMAN BHAINSWAL, today, i.e., 07.01.2026 from the United States of America (USA) to India.

The subject AMAN @AMAN KUMAR @ AMAN BHAINSWAL is wanted by Haryana Police in serious criminal offences related to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy. The subject is a notorious criminal and key member of an organized criminal gang, namely the “Lawrence Bishnoi” Gang. The subject was earlier arrested in India and was later granted bail. The subject, however, did not face trial and subsequently absconded. At the request of Haryana Police, CBI got the Red Notice published against the subject through INTERPOL. Later, the subject was traced and geolocated in USA.

The subject AMAN @AMAN KUMAR @ AMAN BHAINSWAL was successfully deported from USA and arrived in India on 07.01.2026. He was taken into custody by a team of Haryana Police at Delhi Airport.

