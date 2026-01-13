'Help Is On Its Way': US President Donald Trump's Message To 'Iran Patriots' Amid Massive Protests

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged protesters in Iran to “take over institutions” in the country. Taking to Truth Social, Trump said, “Iran patriots, keep protesting…help is on its way.”

“Save the names of the killers and abusers,” Trump said, while adding that the regime would “pay a big price.” Trump also said he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until “the senseless killing of protestors stops.”

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! ," the post read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The statement came after Trump said that countries doing business with Iran would face a 25 per cent tariff on trade with the United States.

“Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25 per cent on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This order is final and conclusive,” he said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, opposition-linked news website Iran International claimed that at least 12,000 people were killed by Iranian security forces during a nationwide crackdown on anti-regime protests, describing it as the largest killing in Iran’s modern history.

There is a stark contrast between this figure and the numbers provided by an Iranian official to the news agency Reuters, who said that around 2,000 people had died and blamed “terrorists” for the violence.