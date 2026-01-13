 'Help Is On Its Way': US President Donald Trump's Message To 'Iran Patriots' Amid Massive Protests
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Help Is On Its Way': US President Donald Trump's Message To 'Iran Patriots' Amid Massive Protests

'Help Is On Its Way': US President Donald Trump's Message To 'Iran Patriots' Amid Massive Protests

US President Donald Trump urged Iranian protesters to “take over institutions”, saying on Truth Social that “help is on its way” and cancelling talks with Tehran until killings stop. He also announced a 25 per cent tariff on countries trading with Iran. Iran International alleged 12,000 deaths, while officials told Reuters about 2,000 deaths blamed terrorists violence.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
article-image

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged protesters in Iran to “take over institutions” in the country. Taking to Truth Social, Trump said, “Iran patriots, keep protesting…help is on its way.”

“Save the names of the killers and abusers,” Trump said, while adding that the regime would “pay a big price.” Trump also said he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until “the senseless killing of protestors stops.”

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! ," the post read.

The statement came after Trump said that countries doing business with Iran would face a 25 per cent tariff on trade with the United States.

FPJ Shorts
ED Attaches ₹21.45 Crore Assets In Mahadev Online Betting Case; Dubai Property Linked To Ravi Uppal Included
ED Attaches ₹21.45 Crore Assets In Mahadev Online Betting Case; Dubai Property Linked To Ravi Uppal Included
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: 246 Candidates In Fray, Lawyers And Engineers Dominate Contest
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: 246 Candidates In Fray, Lawyers And Engineers Dominate Contest
Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Nora Fatehi's Rumoured Boyfriend Accused In Rape Case, Could Face Trial
Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Nora Fatehi's Rumoured Boyfriend Accused In Rape Case, Could Face Trial
Maharashtra Elections 2026: Campaign Ends For Maharashtra Civic Polls After High-Voltage Run-Up
Maharashtra Elections 2026: Campaign Ends For Maharashtra Civic Polls After High-Voltage Run-Up

“Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25 per cent on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This order is final and conclusive,” he said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, opposition-linked news website Iran International claimed that at least 12,000 people were killed by Iranian security forces during a nationwide crackdown on anti-regime protests, describing it as the largest killing in Iran’s modern history.

There is a stark contrast between this figure and the numbers provided by an Iranian official to the news agency Reuters, who said that around 2,000 people had died and blamed “terrorists” for the violence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Help Is On Its Way': US President Donald Trump's Message To 'Iran Patriots' Amid Massive Protests
'Help Is On Its Way': US President Donald Trump's Message To 'Iran Patriots' Amid Massive Protests
'We’re Screwed!': US President Donald Trump Warns Supreme Court Ruling Could Make Tariff Refunds...
'We’re Screwed!': US President Donald Trump Warns Supreme Court Ruling Could Make Tariff Refunds...
Iran Blames ‘Terrorists’ For 2,000 Protest Deaths, Opposition Claims 'Over 12,000 Killed'
Iran Blames ‘Terrorists’ For 2,000 Protest Deaths, Opposition Claims 'Over 12,000 Killed'
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House...
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House...
Golden Globes 2026: What's The Anti-Ice Pin That Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande, Among Others Wore To...
Golden Globes 2026: What's The Anti-Ice Pin That Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande, Among Others Wore To...