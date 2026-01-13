External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Speaks To US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio On Trade, Defence & Energy Ties

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing on cooperation in areas of trade, critical minerals, nuclear energy and defence.
Jaishankar said he and Rubio agreed to remain in touch on these issues.
"Just concluded a good conversation with @SecRubio. Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence and energy," he said on social media.
"Agreed to remain in touch on these and other issues," he added.
