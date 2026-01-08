Who Was Renee Nicole Good? Minneapolis Woman Killed In ICE Shooting That Sparked National Outrage

A fatal shooting involving a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday has ignited widespread anger and raised serious questions about federal enforcement tactics. The woman killed in the incident has been identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, a Minneapolis resident described by her family as compassionate, gentle, and deeply devoted to caring for others.

The shooting occurred near 34th Street and Portland Avenue, where several ICE vehicles were parked during a large enforcement operation. According to reports from Axios, traffic in the area became congested as drivers attempted to navigate around the federal vehicles. During the confusion, a confrontation broke out involving Good’s SUV.

Video footage circulating online shows ICE agents approaching Good’s vehicle, which was blocking the street. As the SUV began to move away, an ICE agent positioned near the front of the vehicle fired three shots through the driver’s side window. Good was struck multiple times, reportedly three shots to the face and later died from her injuries. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed that Good was not the target of any ICE enforcement action.

Witness videos captured chaotic and emotional moments after the shooting. In one clip, a person can be heard screaming, “She’s my wife,” as bystanders rushed to help Good. Reports indicate she was with her spouse at the time, while a young child was at school.

Who Was Renee Good?

Renee Nicole Good lived in the Twin Cities with her partner. She was previously married and had a young son, believed to be around four or five years old. In another widely shared video, a woman identifying herself as Good’s wife cried out that they had a six-year-old child.

Good’s family says they are struggling to comprehend what happened. Her mother, Donna Good, told the Star Tribune that the official claims surrounding the incident do not align with the daughter she knew. “That’s so stupid,” she said of suggestions that Renee posed a threat. “She was probably terrified.” Donna described her daughter as exceptionally kind and selfless. “She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being,” she said as quoted by the Star Tribune.

Federal authorities claim the shooting occurred after Good failed to comply with orders to exit her vehicle and instead attempted to drive away. The Department of Homeland Security said the ICE agent fired “defensive shots” after Good reversed her SUV and allegedly drove toward agents in an attempt to strike them.

Trump Defends ICE Agent

President Donald Trump defended the ICE agent, blaming what he called “the Radical Left” and describing the shooting as self-defence. In a Truth Social post, he accused Good of violently running over the officer, though videos do not clearly show the agent sustaining visible injuries. “It is a horrible thing to watch,” Trump wrote. DHS later said injured officers are expected to recover.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem narrated that account, claiming Good was harassing officers and blocking law enforcement operations. She went further, labelling the incident 'an act of domestic terrorism,' a characterisation that has intensified public debate and scrutiny surrounding the killing of Renee Nicole Good.