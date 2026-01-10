 Nepal Limits Cash Transactions To NPR 500,000 To Curb Money Laundering
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNepal Limits Cash Transactions To NPR 500,000 To Curb Money Laundering

Nepal Limits Cash Transactions To NPR 500,000 To Curb Money Laundering

Nepal has imposed a cash transaction limit of NPR 500,000 for buying or selling goods and services from January 15, aiming to prevent money laundering and illegal financial activities. Transactions above this must go through banks. Exceptions apply for loan repayments and certain cash holdings. The move follows Nepal’s re-listing on the FATF grey list.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Nepal Limits Cash Transactions To NPR 500,000 To Curb Money Laundering |

Kathmandu: The Nepali government has imposed a limit of NPR 500,000 on cash transactions for the purchase or sale of goods and services in a single transaction, effective from January 15.

“Any individual, firm, company, or institution must carry out the purchase or sale of any service or goods, or any other transaction amounting to NPR 500,000 or more in a single transaction through a financial institution or banking instrument, given the capping of cash transactions,” the government said in a notice published in the Nepal Gazette on Thursday.

The government said the decision was taken in line with the Asset (Money) Laundering Prevention Act, 2008, which authorises it to impose restrictions on cash transactions.

Read Also
Himachal Pradesh: Death Toll Climbs To 14, Over 20 Injured In Sirmaur Bus Accident; Ex-Gratia...
article-image

Considering that cash transactions facilitate illegal financial activities, including money laundering and terrorist financing, the government has introduced the limit on cash transactions. The decision comes at a time when Nepal has been re-listed on the “grey list” of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global anti-money laundering body.

FPJ Shorts
Nepal Limits Cash Transactions To NPR 500,000 To Curb Money Laundering
Nepal Limits Cash Transactions To NPR 500,000 To Curb Money Laundering
President Donald Trump Unveils Plan To Revive Venezuelan Oil Production To Lower US Energy Costs
President Donald Trump Unveils Plan To Revive Venezuelan Oil Production To Lower US Energy Costs
WATCH: Ananya Panday Reveals Her Cute, Carefree Self In New Video; Actor Shines Bright As A Diamond
WATCH: Ananya Panday Reveals Her Cute, Carefree Self In New Video; Actor Shines Bright As A Diamond
Lack Of Fiscal & Legal Certainty Shackling Pakistan’s Economy Amid Liquidity Surge & Credit Collapse: Report
Lack Of Fiscal & Legal Certainty Shackling Pakistan’s Economy Amid Liquidity Surge & Credit Collapse: Report

The cash transaction limit has been set with certain exceptions. The restriction does not apply to depositing cash at a financial institution, repaying loans taken from financial institutions—including repayment of principal and interest—or conducting cash transactions between financial institutions.

Provided that the source and purpose of the cash are clearly disclosed, the new restriction also does not apply to the possession or transportation of cash within the country. Financial institutions are also not barred from providing cash beyond the limit to depositors, provided the depositor submits an application citing special circumstances.

Read Also
Delhi Tops India's PM10 Pollution Chart In 2025, Exceeds National Standards By Nearly 3x
article-image

Meanwhile, Nepal’s central bank on Friday directed licensed banks and financial institutions to make payments of NPR 500,000 or more mandatorily through an account-payee cheque or by depositing the amount directly into the concerned person’s account. Earlier, such a limit was NPR 1 million.

As per the directive issued by Nepal Rastra Bank, payments of cheques drawn in the name of a firm, company, institution, or office must also be made only as account-payee cheques.

“If a depositor submits an application requesting cash payment by stating a specific reason, and the details and reasons stated in the application are found to be reasonable, cash payments exceeding the specified limit may be made to such depositors,” the central bank said in its directive.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nepal Limits Cash Transactions To NPR 500,000 To Curb Money Laundering

Nepal Limits Cash Transactions To NPR 500,000 To Curb Money Laundering

President Donald Trump Unveils Plan To Revive Venezuelan Oil Production To Lower US Energy Costs

President Donald Trump Unveils Plan To Revive Venezuelan Oil Production To Lower US Energy Costs

Iran Unrest: Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls For Economic Workers Strike, Seizure Of...

Iran Unrest: Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls For Economic Workers Strike, Seizure Of...

Minneapolis Shooting: New Video, Captured By ICE Agent, Shows Moments Of Heated Exchnage With Renee...

Minneapolis Shooting: New Video, Captured By ICE Agent, Shows Moments Of Heated Exchnage With Renee...

Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Co-Owner Jessica Moretti Gives Tearful Apology To Victims Of La Constellation...

Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Co-Owner Jessica Moretti Gives Tearful Apology To Victims Of La Constellation...