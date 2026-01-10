 President Donald Trump Unveils Plan To Revive Venezuelan Oil Production To Lower US Energy Costs
President Trump announced a plan to revive Venezuela’s oil production, aiming to lower US energy costs and reinforce American energy dominance. The initiative includes a $100 billion investment by US companies to rebuild Venezuelan oil infrastructure, create jobs, and boost supply. Officials highlight benefits like lower gas prices, national security, and economic growth for American workers.

Saturday, January 10, 2026
article-image
US President Donald Trump | X/White House

Washington: President Donald Trump said his administration’s plan to revive Venezuela’s oil production would help reduce energy costs in the United States while reinforcing American energy dominance.

Speaking to oil and gas executives at the White House on Friday, Trump said Venezuelan crude would complement record US production and strengthen supply.

US President Donald Trump's Statement

“One of the things the United States gets out of this will be even lower energy prices,” Trump said.

He cited recent gasoline prices ranging from $1.92 to $1.99 per gallon, compared with prices above $4 in previous years.

Trump said US refineries were well positioned to process Venezuelan heavy crude.

“We have the refining capacity,” he said. “It was actually based very much on the Venezuelan oil.”

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said US oil and gas production had reached record levels.

“We are at record production of oil in the United States, record production in natural gas in the United States,” Wright said.

Wright said earlier sanctions had failed to stop Venezuelan oil from reaching global markets while depriving the Venezuelan people of benefits.

“That oil just floated out,” he said.

Trump said American oil companies would invest at least $100 billion to rebuild Venezuela’s infrastructure, creating jobs and ensuring stable returns.

“They’re going to make a lot of money. They’re going to get their money back,” Trump said.

Vice President J.D. Vance said the initiative would also reduce drug trafficking and improve national security.

“It’s going to make our country richer. It’s going to make our country more powerful,” Vance said.

Trump said economic gains would benefit American workers and consumers.

“This leads to lower taxes and a lot of jobs for Americans,” he said.

Energy prices in the United States are closely tied to global crude supply, and Venezuela was once a major supplier to US refineries before sanctions curtailed imports.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

