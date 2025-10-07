 US: Chilling CCTV Footage Of Gujarati Motel Owner Shot In Head At Point-Blank In Pittsburgh Surfaces
US: Chilling CCTV Footage Of Gujarati Motel Owner Shot In Head At Point-Blank In Pittsburgh Surfaces

The horrific incident of the Gujarati man being shot at point-black was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
Gujarati Motel Owner Shot In Head At Point-Blank In Pittsburgh | X

Pittsburgh, October 07: A chilling CCTV footage of an Indian businessman being shot dead in Pittsburgh, US has surfaced on social media. The horrific incident of the Gujarati man being shot at point-black was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The victim has been identified as Rakesh Bhai Patel (51) and was a motel owner in the United States. He was shot dead after he reportedly came out of his property to check on a disturbance. The video shows that a man is coming towards his direction with a gun in his hand.

The accused who has been reportedly identified as Stanley Eugene had been staying at Rakesh's motel for the past two weeks along with a woman and a child. There are reports that Eugene shot the woman before killing Rakesh.

The video shows that Eugene is coming towards Rakesh while holding a gun in his hand. Rakesh is seen concerned for Eaugene and asks him if he was alright, after which Eugene pointed the gun towards Rakesh and shot him in the head from point-blank.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil shared the video on his social media account and questioned the government over the rising crime against Indians in the United States.

He said, "Rakesh bhai Patel from one of our other Gujarati-dominated villages (Bardoli taluka) has been shot dead in America (Pittsburgh); our people are being killed continuously. Our government remains silent. These murders have once again instilled fear and outrage among Indians in America, especially Gujarati motel owners and employees. There is CCTV video footage of Rakesh bhai's murder without any fault. I have emailed the Prime Minister requesting to ensure the safety of Gujarati brothers/sisters in America."

The accused has been arrested after gunfire exchange with the police. He was also shot in the encounter after which he was admitted at the hospital under the police custody.

