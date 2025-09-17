'You Will Face Consequences Of Your Actions': Lashkar-E-Tayyiba Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri Threatens Prime Minister Narendra Modi - VIDEO

Saifullah Kasuri | X/@AdityaRajKaul

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Saifullah Kasuri has issued a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India. Speaking at a public gathering in Bahawalpur, he said, “We are in difficult times, but our spirits are high. We are soft like silk for our people, but beyond description for our enemies.”

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly, he said, “Narendra Modi, open your ears and listen carefully and also inform your cruel society, the time is near when their rivers will be ours, their dams will be ours, the entire Jammu & Kashmir will be ours, and many other things will be ours.”

“You will have to face the consequences of your actions. We know very well how to protect Pakistan and its people and we also know how to take revenge on our enemies,” he added.

He further said, “Our enemies should not assume that we will lose our willpower or remain silent about these wounds, we will retaliate aggressively.” He also sought public support from the small crowd present at the event.

Who Is Saifullah Kasuri?

Saifullah Kasuri, a Pakistani national, is reportedly a veteran figure within the LeT hierarchy and is said to have risen through the ranks by masterminding multiple cross-border terror operations. Known to Indian intelligence circles by the alias Khalid, Kasuri is considered one of LeT’s most trusted field commanders.

Meanwhile, a video of a top aish commander, Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, admitting that his chief, Masood Azhar, planned terror attacks from Pakistan after being released by India after the Kandhar highjack is going viral on social media.

Earlier, another video from the same speech shows him admitting that family members of Masood Azhar were killed in India's Operation Sindoor in May this year.