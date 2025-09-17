'Mumbai Aur Delhi Ko Dehlane Wala...': Jaish Top Commander's 2nd Admission Exposes Pakistan's Hand In 26/11, Parliament Attacks; Video

A top Jaish commander, Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, has admitted that his chief, Masood Azhar, planned terror attacks from Pakistan after being released by India after the Kandhar highjack. Kashmiri said that Azhar's base was in Balakot, which was destroyed during India's airstrikes in 2019.
Kashmiri can be seen speaking on a stage, while masked gunmen are visible on both side of the stage. Kashmiri can be heard saying, "After escaping the prison of Tihar Jail in Delhi, Amir-ul-Mujahideen Maulana Masood Azhar comes to Pakistan. The soil of Balakot provides him a base to carry forward his mission and programme." He then called al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden a martyr. He then described Masood Azhar as the person who terrorised Delhi and Mumbai, confirming his role in the 26/11 and the parliament attacks.
With his statement, it is now clear that Pakistan gave shelter to Osama bin and Masood Azhar to conduct terrorist activities.
Earlier, another video shows him admitting that family members of its chief Masood Azhar were killed in India's Operation Sindoor in May this year.
"sab kuch kurban karne ke baad May 7 ko Bahawalpur je andar Maulana Masood Azhar ki family ke log- behne, aur bete, aur bachhe - reza reza ho gye, tukde tukde ho gaye (After sacrificing everything, on May 7 in Bahawalpur, Maulana Masood Mazhar's family members were torn into pieces)," Kashmiri said.
Kashmiri also admitted that the then army chief Asim Munir ordered from GHQ that military commanders should attend funerals and honour the JeM terrorists killed in Indian Strikes, air force to provide security for funerals and soldiers to salute the dead terrorists in uniform.
Notably, on the intervening night of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.