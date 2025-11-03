 US: Arab-American Group Challenges California's New Law Protecting Jewish Students From Discrimination
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS: Arab-American Group Challenges California's New Law Protecting Jewish Students From Discrimination

US: Arab-American Group Challenges California's New Law Protecting Jewish Students From Discrimination

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee has sued California, claiming a new law to protect Jewish students from discrimination is vague and suppresses free speech. The law, effective January 1, creates an Office of Civil Rights to combat antisemitism. Plaintiffs argue it could punish educators for discussing Israel critically amid Gaza war tensions.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
US: Arab-American Group Challenges California's New Law Protecting Jewish Students From Discrimination | File Pic (Representative Image)

San Francisco: The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee is challenging a new California law designed to protect Jewish students from discrimination, but that plaintiff teachers and students say is unconstitutionally vague and violates their free speech rights.

The federal complaint, filed Sunday in San Jose, seeks to invalidate legislation Gov Gavin Newsom signed last month, creating an Office of Civil Rights to help schools identify and prevent antisemitism.

State lawmakers approved the legislation as political tensions have flared in the US over Israel's war in Gaza.

Read Also
'I Sit On My Bed All Day..Don't Talk Properly To 4-YO Son': Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash 'Can't...
article-image

The new law, which takes effect January 1, does not define antisemitism but gives educators the impression that they could be charged with discrimination "if they expose their students to ideas, information, and instructional materials that may be considered critical of the State of Israel and the philosophy of Zionism," according to the complaint.

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: No Homecoming For Washington Sundar As GT Reject CSK Trade, KL Rahul To KKR Unlikely - Report
IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: No Homecoming For Washington Sundar As GT Reject CSK Trade, KL Rahul To KKR Unlikely - Report
BTSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 1,907 Posts Ends Soon; Check Details Here
BTSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 1,907 Posts Ends Soon; Check Details Here
'Are Bins Expensive In India?': Shopkeeper Shows Foreign Tourist 'Where To Litter', Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense
'Are Bins Expensive In India?': Shopkeeper Shows Foreign Tourist 'Where To Litter', Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Ikkis: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film To CLASH With Agastya Nanda Starrer
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Ikkis: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film To CLASH With Agastya Nanda Starrer

Jenin Younes, national legal director at the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, says the lack of guidance has a chilling effect on speech among educators.

"They censor themselves very broadly because they don't know what's going to get them into trouble," she said.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of individual teachers and students in California public schools, and the Los Angeles Educators for Justice in Palestine.

Read Also
‘Don’t Quit’: IAS Officer Pari Bishnoi’s Viral Video Reveals Her Battle With Stress, Weight...
article-image

In the complaint, middle school science teacher Jonah Olson, says students at his rural, largely Christian school district, often ask him what it means to be Jewish. He responds in part by saying that his Judaism does not include support for the State of Israel, and now he fears that might violate the law.

Parents who are part of the lawsuit say they fear their children will be prevented from learning about differing perspectives on Israel, Palestine and the Middle East.

Students in public schools nationwide are generally protected against discrimination through state, federal and district policies, but supporters of the law say they needed to do more given a surge in harassment and bullying of Jewish and Israeli students.

Read Also
Georgia Rises As A Top Medical Education Destination For Indians Amid Ukraine War
article-image

The Anti-Defamation League, which supports the new law, said 860 antisemitic acts such as harassment, vandalism and assault were reported to the group last year at non-Jewish K-12 schools nationwide. The number is a 26 per cent decrease from the previous year but much higher than the 494 reported in 2022.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Donates Over 16 Tonnes Of Medicines To Afghanistan

India Donates Over 16 Tonnes Of Medicines To Afghanistan

US: Arab-American Group Challenges California's New Law Protecting Jewish Students From...

US: Arab-American Group Challenges California's New Law Protecting Jewish Students From...

UK: Avanti West Coast Train Derails Between Penrith & Oxenholme In Northwest England, All Lines...

UK: Avanti West Coast Train Derails Between Penrith & Oxenholme In Northwest England, All Lines...

'I Sit On My Bed All Day..Don't Talk Properly To 4-YO Son': Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash 'Can't...

'I Sit On My Bed All Day..Don't Talk Properly To 4-YO Son': Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash 'Can't...

Donald Trump Calls Upcoming Supreme Court Case On Tariffs One Of The Most Important In US History,...

Donald Trump Calls Upcoming Supreme Court Case On Tariffs One Of The Most Important In US History,...