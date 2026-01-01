 Russia Releases Video Of Downed Drone Allegedly Used To Attack Vladimir Putin's Residence; Ukraine Dismisses Claim
Russia released footage of a damaged drone it claims Ukraine used in a failed, targeted attack on President Vladimir Putin’s Novgorod residence. Ukraine denied the claim as a fabrication to derail peace talks. Moscow labelled the incident terrorism, vowed retaliation, but said negotiations would continue amid ongoing conflict and disputed reports of intercepted drones.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
Russia Releases Video Of Downed Drone Allegedly Used To Attack Vladimir Putin's Residence (Screengrab) | X

Moscow: Russia on Wednesday (local time) released a video of a downed drone, which it claimed to be used by Ukraine to carry out an attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region. However, Kyiv rejected Moscow's allegation.

The video shows a damaged drone. As per the Russian Defence Ministry, the attack was targeted and well planned. In the clip, which was shot at night, a Russian security personnel was standing next to parts of the damaged drone lying in the snow-covered forest area.

Video Released By Russian Defence Ministry:

The ministry claimed that the Ukrainian Chaklun-V drone was carrying a six-kg explosive device which was not detonated, reported Reuters.

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Ultra Tech Proprietors In Manual Scavenger Death Case
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Ultra Tech Proprietors In Manual Scavenger Death Case
Mumbai Local Trains Welcome New Year 2026 With Iconic Horn Salute; Watch Video
Mumbai Local Trains Welcome New Year 2026 With Iconic Horn Salute; Watch Video
Maharashtra Unveils Ambitious II&S Policy 2025 To Become India's First Trillion-Dollar Economy By 2030
Maharashtra Unveils Ambitious II&S Policy 2025 To Become India's First Trillion-Dollar Economy By 2030
However, Ukraine termed the allegations as a "lie". Kyiv accused Moscow of derailing the peace process. Notably, the alleged drone attack on Putin's residence came amid the ongoing peace process between the two warring countries.

Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Kyiv carried out a drone attack on Putin's state residence overnight on December 29, deploying 91 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as reported by TASS. Lavrov also confirmed that all drones were successfully intercepted and destroyed, with no casualties or property damage reported. The alleged drone attack took place on the night of December 28. Russia termed it as a "terrorist" attack and vowed retaliation.

Lavrov had said that the timing and targets of Russia's retaliatory measures had been determined. Despite the assault, Lavrov emphasised that Russia would not withdraw from the ongoing negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had rejected Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's claims, calling them "fabrications" and saying Ukraine will not take steps to undermine diplomacy.

Zelenskyy said the claim was an attempt to undermine his efforts to achieve peace, calling it "another lie from the Russian Federation".

