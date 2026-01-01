 Ebo Noah, 30-Year-Old Self-Proclaimed Prophet, Arrested By Ghana Police For Making Fake Doomsday Prediction
Ebo Noah, 30-Year-Old Self-Proclaimed Prophet, Arrested By Ghana Police For Making Fake Doomsday Prediction

Ghanaian police arrested self-proclaimed prophet Evans Eshun, known as Ebo Noah, after he predicted a global flood on December 25, 2025, causing public panic. Claiming divine warnings, ark construction, and later postponement through fasting, his assertions sparked controversy and fraud accusations amid Ghana’s crackdown on alarmist fake prophecies.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Ebo Noad, 30-Year-Old Self-Proclaimed Prophet, Arrested By Ghana Police For Making Fake Doomsday Prediction | X

Accra: A self-proclaimed Ghanaian prophet, Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, was arrested by the police as he predicted a global flood on December 25, 2025, creating panic among locals. Noah was reportedly picked up by the Ghana Police Service's Special Cyber Vetting Team on Wednesday (local time).

The photo of the self-proclaimed prophet in police custody with handcuffs surfaced online and soon went viral on social media. Noah hit the headlines for constructing a modern-day Noah's Ark. He claimed he was a prophet sent by God.

In a viral video, Noah claimed that God had warned him that the world would end on December 25, 2025. Explaining his prediction, he stated that the destruction would be brought by heavy rains and floods. He also explained that God had instructed him to build boats to save people, and he had built 10 such boats.

On his Instagram account, with around 32,000 followers, he mentions his name as 'Ebo Jesus'. He had also posted a video on YouTube in August last year, titled "What Will Happen and How It Will Happen", making similar claims. He was planning to live on the same ark built by him for around three years of mass flooding.

Later, it was found out that the ark which Noah claimed to be built by him turned out not to belong to him. The self-claimed prophet later claimed that he requested God to give more time to humanity.

In another video, which also went viral, he claimed that his intervention through a three-week fast had urged God to "postpone" the destruction. He also appeared on stage at rapper Sarkodie’s 'Rapperholic 2025' concert in his trademark robe. He even asked people to party, claiming that the destruction was delayed.

Noah's Ark Burnt:

Noah's videos sparked widespread debate on social media. Some netizens even called him fraudulent.

Notably, Ghana authorities have issued a crackdown on fake prophecies, which trigger panic among citizens.

