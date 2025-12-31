 'Reunification Of Our Motherland Unstoppable': Chinese President Xi Jinping's New Year Message As Drills Around Taiwan End
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Reunification Of Our Motherland Unstoppable': Chinese President Xi Jinping's New Year Message As Drills Around Taiwan End

'Reunification Of Our Motherland Unstoppable': Chinese President Xi Jinping's New Year Message As Drills Around Taiwan End

On New Year’s Eve, Chinese President Xi Jinping said national reunification is unstoppable, hours after PLA drills around Taiwan. Citing historic anniversaries and Taiwan Recovery Day, Xi stressed national rejuvenation, One Country Two Systems, and closer integration of Hong Kong, Macao, and cross-strait ties, following Justice Mission 2025 military exercises.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Chinese President Xi Jinping |

Beijing: In a strong message on New Year's eve, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said, "reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable", hours after the Chinese PLA Eastern Theatre Command completed "Justice Mission 2025" Drills around Taiwan.

As per the Chinese Foreign Ministry, XI highlighted how China "solemnly commemorated the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and established the Taiwan Recovery Day. These grand national events were majestic and powerful, and the glory of victory will shine through the pages of history. They are inspiring all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation to remember history, honour fallen heroes, cherish peace, and create a better future. They are rallying a mighty force for the great rejuvenation of our nation."

Xinping added, "Not long ago, I attended the opening ceremony of the National Games, and I was glad to see Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao coming together in unity and acting in unison. We should unswervingly implement the policy of One Country, Two Systems, and support Hong Kong and Macao in better integrating into the overall development of our country and maintaining long-term prosperity and stability. We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share a bond of blood and kinship. The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable!" His remarks come as the Chinese PLA Eastern Theatre Command completed "Justice Mission 2025" Drills around Taiwan.

Read Also
Russian President Vladimir Putin Greets Nation On New Year, Confident Of Achieving National Goals
article-image

The drills, codenamed 'Justice Mission 2025', saw the PLA Eastern Theatre Command dispatch its Army, Navy, Air Force, and Rocket Force troops to conduct joint military drills in the Taiwan Strait and in areas north, southwest, southeast, and east of Taiwan.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Kashmir Welcomes New Year With Heavy Tourist Rush & Snowy Cheer
VIDEO: Kashmir Welcomes New Year With Heavy Tourist Rush & Snowy Cheer
PM Modi Extends New Year Greetings To INSV Kaundinya Team At Sea
PM Modi Extends New Year Greetings To INSV Kaundinya Team At Sea
Uttar Pradesh Welcomes New Year Amid Festivities & Tight Security
Uttar Pradesh Welcomes New Year Amid Festivities & Tight Security
Lucknow Police Solve Brutal Murder Of 21-Year-Old Almas, Arrest Three Accused Within Hours
Lucknow Police Solve Brutal Murder Of 21-Year-Old Almas, Arrest Three Accused Within Hours

Taiwan's Minister of National Defence, Wellington Koo, said that the PLA's provocative actions threaten regional stability, as reported by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Reunification Of Our Motherland Unstoppable': Chinese President Xi Jinping's New Year Message As...

'Reunification Of Our Motherland Unstoppable': Chinese President Xi Jinping's New Year Message As...

German ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Heist: Thieves Drill Into Bank Vault, Vanish With €30 Million

German ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Heist: Thieves Drill Into Bank Vault, Vanish With €30 Million

Russian President Vladimir Putin Greets Nation On New Year, Confident Of Achieving National Goals

Russian President Vladimir Putin Greets Nation On New Year, Confident Of Achieving National Goals

LeT Leader Admits Operation Sindoor Destroyed Terror Camps, Issues Fresh Threats To India

LeT Leader Admits Operation Sindoor Destroyed Terror Camps, Issues Fresh Threats To India

France Follows Australia, Proposes Social Media Ban For Children Under 15, Sparking Global Debate

France Follows Australia, Proposes Social Media Ban For Children Under 15, Sparking Global Debate