 Russian President Vladimir Putin Greets Nation On New Year, Confident Of Achieving National Goals
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Russian President Vladimir Putin | Image: X

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin, in his New Year address to a nation spread across 11 time zones, on Wednesday expressed confidence that Russia would achieve its goals and continue to move forward.

In his pre-recorded message, broadcast across the country minutes before midnight in each time zone, Putin said Russia relied on its own strength and the unity of its people.

The address was first aired in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, in Russia's far east, facing the US state of Alaska across the Bering Strait.

"We rely on our own strength, on those who are close to us, who are near and dear to us, and we are always ready to lend a shoulder," Putin said in the three-minute-and-20-second message.

As the conflict in Ukraine, which Russia terms a "special military operation", launched on February 24, 2022, continues, Putin underscored that millions of Russians stand with soldiers fighting for the Motherland.

"Millions of people across Russia, I assure you, are thinking of you, and with you on this New Year's Eve, empathising with you, counting on you. We are united in our sincere, selfless, and devoted love for Russia," he said.

Putin said the Russian people, through their successes, are writing new chapters in the country's thousand-year history, and the strength of their unity determines its sovereignty and security.

"May our traditions, faith, and memory unite all generations and support us always and with all our might. Together, we are one big family, strong and united," he said.

Putin also declared 2026 the Year of National Unity.

