German ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Heist: Thieves Drill Into Bank Vault, Vanish With €30 Million

A daring, Hollywood-style robbery has shaken western Germany after a group of thieves drilled their way into a bank vault in Gelsenkirchen and escaped with cash and valuables worth an estimated €30 million, leaving thousands of customers uncertain about the fate of their savings.

Drilled Vault, 3,000 Boxes Broken Open

The break-in took place at a Sparkasse savings bank branch in the Buer district during the Christmas holidays, when the city was unusually quiet. Using heavy drilling equipment, the gang created a large opening in the basement wall leading into the underground vault. Once inside, they forced open more than 3,000 safe deposit boxes containing cash, gold and jewellery.

The crime surfaced early on Monday morning after a fire alarm went off inside the building. Police and firefighters responding to the alert found the vault breached and extensive damage inside. Investigators believe the robbers may have used the extended holiday closure to spend several days inside the premises without raising suspicion.

❗️🏦🇩🇪 - In a sophisticated heist over the Christmas holidays, unidentified thieves drilled a large hole from an adjacent underground parking garage into the vault of a Sparkasse savings bank branch in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany.



The burglars accessed the underground vault… pic.twitter.com/BAf87rAycr — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) December 30, 2025

Parking Garage Entry and High-Speed Getaway

Initial investigations indicate the thieves accessed the bank through an adjacent parking garage, which also served as their escape route. Witnesses reported seeing several men carrying large bags through the garage stairwell during the night between Saturday and Sunday.

CCTV footage later captured a black Audi RS 6 leaving the garage early Monday morning. Police said the car was using licence plates belonging to a vehicle stolen in Hanover, more than 200 kilometres away, suggesting careful planning and coordination.

Customers Angry, Police Hunt Continues

The scale of the theft triggered panic and anger among customers. Nearly 200 people gathered outside the branch on Tuesday, demanding information about their belongings. Sparkasse said more than 95% of its 3,250 safe deposit boxes were broken into, warning that most customers were likely affected.

While each deposit box is insured up to €10,300, several victims told authorities that the value of their stored items far exceeded that limit. One customer said he had kept his retirement savings in the vault for decades, while others reported losing family jewellery and cash.

Police have so far made no arrests, and the suspects remain at large. Describing the operation as highly professional, investigators said it would have required extensive preparation and knowledge of the building. The bank branch remains closed as the investigation continues.