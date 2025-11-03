‘Don’t Quit’: IAS Officer Pari Bishnoi’s Viral Video Reveals Her Battle With Stress, Weight Gain During UPSC Preparation

IAS officer Pari Bishnoi opened up about gaining 45 kilos during her UPSC preparation journey, sharing how she overcame stress and self-doubt to reclaim her confidence. | Image: Insta/pari.bishnoii

IAS officer Pari Bishnoi’s inspiring story of resilience has taken the internet by storm. In a viral Instagram video that has garnered over 1.9 million views and over 85,000 likes, the civil servant opened up about her mental and physical struggles during UPSC preparation and how she turned her life around through determination and self-belief.

Bishnoi revealed that she failed her first UPSC attempt in 2017, which led to a phase of isolation, stress eating, and self-doubt. “I isolated myself. Shut out the world. Stress eating became my escape,” she recalled in her caption. During that period, she gained 45 kilos and struggled with her confidence.

“The Real Victory Is When You Don’t Quit”

Reflecting on her journey, Bishnoi wrote, “The real victory is when you don’t quit. If you’re in a dark place right now — you’re not stuck, you’re not broken. You can change your life. It’s completely in your own hands.”

Her message struck a chord with aspirants across India, reminding them that setbacks are part of success. She said the turning point came when she received her interview call, which reignited her purpose. “I decided to fight not just for a rank but for myself,” she shared.

Fitness, Focus, and Self-Belief

The video traces Bishnoi’s transformation, from long study hours to disciplined workouts and mindful eating. “Losing that weight wasn’t just about numbers,” she shared in a video, “it was about shedding fear, doubt, and everything that made me feel I wasn’t enough.”

Internet Applauds Her Resilience

Social media users flooded the comment section with words of appreciation for the IAS officer’s honesty and determination.

One user commented, “So inspiring!”

Another wrote, “I always thought you were naturally blessed with a great body, but I never knew you worked this hard. Truly the prettiest IAS ever.”

A third user shared, “Some battles aren’t fought to prove others wrong, but to prove yourself right — to yourself.”

One follower asked, “Ma’am, how did you manage the gym along with studies and UPSC preparation?”

Another user remarked, “Everyone has their own success story. It’s not just IAS or IPS officers. I admire every person who has struggled and come out shining.”