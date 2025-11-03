 ‘Don’t Quit’: IAS Officer Pari Bishnoi’s Viral Video Reveals Her Battle With Stress, Weight Gain During UPSC Preparation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation‘Don’t Quit’: IAS Officer Pari Bishnoi’s Viral Video Reveals Her Battle With Stress, Weight Gain During UPSC Preparation

‘Don’t Quit’: IAS Officer Pari Bishnoi’s Viral Video Reveals Her Battle With Stress, Weight Gain During UPSC Preparation

In a viral Instagram video, IAS officer Pari Bishnoi revealed her struggle with mental health and a 45-kilo weight gain during UPSC prep. Her powerful message — “Don’t Quit” — has inspired lakhs of aspirants across India.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
IAS officer Pari Bishnoi opened up about gaining 45 kilos during her UPSC preparation journey, sharing how she overcame stress and self-doubt to reclaim her confidence. | Image: Insta/pari.bishnoii

IAS officer Pari Bishnoi’s inspiring story of resilience has taken the internet by storm. In a viral Instagram video that has garnered over 1.9 million views and over 85,000 likes, the civil servant opened up about her mental and physical struggles during UPSC preparation and how she turned her life around through determination and self-belief.

Bishnoi revealed that she failed her first UPSC attempt in 2017, which led to a phase of isolation, stress eating, and self-doubt. “I isolated myself. Shut out the world. Stress eating became my escape,” she recalled in her caption. During that period, she gained 45 kilos and struggled with her confidence.

“The Real Victory Is When You Don’t Quit”

Reflecting on her journey, Bishnoi wrote, “The real victory is when you don’t quit. If you’re in a dark place right now — you’re not stuck, you’re not broken. You can change your life. It’s completely in your own hands.”

FPJ Shorts
‘Don’t Quit’: IAS Officer Pari Bishnoi’s Viral Video Reveals Her Battle With Stress, Weight Gain During UPSC Preparation
‘Don’t Quit’: IAS Officer Pari Bishnoi’s Viral Video Reveals Her Battle With Stress, Weight Gain During UPSC Preparation
Mumbai: 2 Central Railway Engineers Booked Over Mumbra Train Tragedy That Killed 4
Mumbai: 2 Central Railway Engineers Booked Over Mumbra Train Tragedy That Killed 4
Pine Labs IPO Creates Buzz, GMP Soars 16%, Subscription Opens November 7 & Closes November 11, Full Details Here
Pine Labs IPO Creates Buzz, GMP Soars 16%, Subscription Opens November 7 & Closes November 11, Full Details Here
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Renewed Hiring Push Centred On Artificial Intelligence-Led Efficiency
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Renewed Hiring Push Centred On Artificial Intelligence-Led Efficiency
Read Also
IIT Kanpur Confers Distinguished Alumni Award On Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
article-image

Her message struck a chord with aspirants across India, reminding them that setbacks are part of success. She said the turning point came when she received her interview call, which reignited her purpose. “I decided to fight not just for a rank but for myself,” she shared.

Fitness, Focus, and Self-Belief

The video traces Bishnoi’s transformation, from long study hours to disciplined workouts and mindful eating. “Losing that weight wasn’t just about numbers,” she shared in a video, “it was about shedding fear, doubt, and everything that made me feel I wasn’t enough.”

Internet Applauds Her Resilience

Social media users flooded the comment section with words of appreciation for the IAS officer’s honesty and determination.

One user commented, “So inspiring!”

Another wrote, “I always thought you were naturally blessed with a great body, but I never knew you worked this hard. Truly the prettiest IAS ever.”

A third user shared, “Some battles aren’t fought to prove others wrong, but to prove yourself right — to yourself.”

One follower asked, “Ma’am, how did you manage the gym along with studies and UPSC preparation?”

Another user remarked, “Everyone has their own success story. It’s not just IAS or IPS officers. I admire every person who has struggled and come out shining.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Don’t Quit’: IAS Officer Pari Bishnoi’s Viral Video Reveals Her Battle With Stress, Weight...

‘Don’t Quit’: IAS Officer Pari Bishnoi’s Viral Video Reveals Her Battle With Stress, Weight...

HPSC ADO, ATO, TO, And AEE Answer Key 2025 Issued; Here's How To Access

HPSC ADO, ATO, TO, And AEE Answer Key 2025 Issued; Here's How To Access

School Holidays In November 2025: Full List Of State-Wise Holidays, Festivals, And Cultural Events

School Holidays In November 2025: Full List Of State-Wise Holidays, Festivals, And Cultural Events

DDA Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 1,732 Vacancies Ends Soon; Check Application Fees &...

DDA Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 1,732 Vacancies Ends Soon; Check Application Fees &...

GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Here’s How To Make...

GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Here’s How To Make...