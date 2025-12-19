TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 Released At tgpsc.gov.in; Check Provisional Selection List

TSPSC Group 3 Results 2025 Out | Canva

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025: The TSPSC Group 3 final result 2025 has been formally issued by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). It is now possible for candidates who took the Group 3 exam to view their provisional selection status online. The results can be found at tgpsc.gov.in, the official TSPSC website. The written tests were administered on November 18, 2024 (FN) and November 17, 2024 (FN & AN). 5,36,400 applicants in all applied for the position.

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 1,365 posts

Posts include:

Junior Assistant

LD Steno

Typist

Junior Stenographer

Auditor

Accountant

Assistant Section Officer

Assistant cum Typist

Typist cum Assistant

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “TSPSC Group 3 Results 2025” link on the home page

Step 3: The result PDF will open on the screen

Step 4: Use Ctrl + F to search for your hall ticket number

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference

Direct link to check the provisional selection list

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025: Provisional selection

From the exam, 1,370 individuals have been provisionally chosen by the commission. For administrative reasons, one position has been withheld. If any candidate is discovered to have given false information or broken TSPSC regulations, the provisional selection may be cancelled. In accordance with Telangana Gazette notice No. 60, issued December 28, 2015, the commission retains the ability to take action.

Candidates can call the TSPSC helpdesk if they are having trouble downloading or accessing the results. On working days, the hotline numbers are 040-22445566 and 040-67445566, and they are open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.