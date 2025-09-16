'Tukde Tukde Ho Gaye': Top JeM Commander Exposes Pakistan, Admits Terrorist Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Operation Sindoor - Video

Top JeM Commander Exposes Pakistan, Admits Terrorist Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Operation Sindoor | X

Islamabad: For the first time in four months, terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) admitted that family members of its chief Masood Azhar were killed in India's Operation Sindoor in May this year. A 43-second video of a top Jaish commander, Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, is going viral on social media, in which he could be heard admitting the losses in the Indian strike on JeM's Bahawalpur camp.

Kashmiri said that Azhar's family was "torn into pieces" on May 7 when India attacked JeM headquarters.

"... sab kuch kurban karne ke baad May 7 ko Bahawalpur je andar Maulana Masood Azhar ki family ke log- behne, aur bete, aur bachhe - reza reza ho gye, tukde tukde ho gaye (After sacrificing everything, on May 7 in Bahawalpur, Maulana Masood Mazhar's family members were torn into pieces)," Kashmiri said.

Big Expose 🚨 Jaish-E-Mohammad (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri admits: On May 7, Masood Azhar’s family was ripped apart in Bahawalpur strike by Indian forces. But ISPR still shamelessly parades gun-toting terrorists as innocent civilians. pic.twitter.com/02qIMaUTWg — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) September 16, 2025

In the video, Pakistani security personnel could also be seen guarding him.

Notably, on the intervening night of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

JeM's Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur was among the nine targets hit by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

After Operation Sindoor, reports surfaced that Azhar's 10 family members were in killed in India's precision strikes. Among the deceased were Masood's elder sister and brother-in-law. Reports also claimed that the JeM chief's four close aides were also killed in Operation Sindoor.

A day after India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor, satellite photos showed extensive damage to the terror sites.

Satellite pics from Maxar Technologies show damage caused by Indian missile strikes on Jamia Mosque in Bahawalpur, Pakistan before (Pic 1) and after (Pic 1,2,3) the strike.



(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/9HaBdaBo66 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

The satellite pictures, captured by American-based Maxar Technologies, showed destruction at Jamia Mosque in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base Muridke in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Pahalgam terror Attack:

On April 22, 2025, three Pakistan-backed terrorists opened fire on people enjoying their vacations at Baisaran meadow near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. In the terrorist attack, 26 people were killed. Among the deceased was also a Nepali citizen. As per eyewitnesses, the terrorists singled out non-Muslims and shot them dead. One local pony guide also died in the attack.