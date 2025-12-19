The unrest in Bangladesh following death of Uprising leader Sharif Osman Hadi |

Dhaka: Amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh following the death of prominent July Uprising leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a shocking case of mob lynching has surfaced in which a Hindu man was brutally killed, according to report in BBC Bangla.

A video of the brutal lynching has gone viral on social media. The footage shows a man tied to a pole, surrounded by a group of men. The victim appears pale and distressed as he is repeatedly beaten with sticks. Minutes later, a man carrying a flaming object is seen setting the tied man on fire.

Who was Dipu Das

The victim has been identified as Dipu Chandra Das, a young garment factory worker from the minority Hindu community who lived as a tenant in the Dubalia Para area of Bhaluka Upazila.

Reason Behind The Attack

According to a report by BBC Bangla, Bhaluka police station duty officer Ripon Mia said the incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday. The group of unidentified men allegedly accused Dipu of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. The mob then tied him to a pole, brutally assaulted him, and later set him on fire.

Body Sent For Post-Mortem, Arrests Unclear

After receiving information, police officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. As per BBC Bangla, the victim’s body has been sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. At the time of publishing this report, it remains unclear whether any arrests have been made. Officials said they are awaiting a formal complaint from the victim’s family to proceed with further investigation.

Pak-Sponsored Bangladesh Unrest

In another report published by the News18 titled ,The Shadow Play: How Pakistan’s ISI Is Exploiting Bangladesh’s Unrest Pakistan's ISI is exploiting Bangladesh's unrest triggered by the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi by indirectly funding certain pro-protest Bangladeshi media voices through Pakistan-backed channels, while directing proxies like Jamaat-e-Islami affiliates to amplify violence and anti-India narratives via social media handles operated from Pakistan. No specific funding amounts or direct transfer methods are detailed; the support focuses on narrative amplification and digital propaganda rather than overt leadership.

Unrest In Bangladesh After Student Uprising Leader’s Death

The death of July Uprising leader Sharif Osman Hadi has triggered widespread protests across Bangladesh, particularly in Dhaka and Chattogram. Demonstrations have reportedly turned violent in several areas.

According to reports, a mob attacked the offices of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo in Dhaka. Protests were also reported outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram. In Rajshahi, the Awami League’s office was allegedly set ablaze, while there were claims of a fire at the residence of former minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury.

Journalists Report Rising Threats

Journalists, particularly those interacting with Indian media outlets, have reported increased threats from radical groups amid the unrest.