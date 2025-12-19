Who Was Osman Hadi? Bangladesh Student Uprising Leader Dies In Singapore After Assassination Attempt, Triggering Massive Protests

A prominent Bangladeshi leader emerging from the 2024 student uprising, Sharif Osman Hadi, died on Thursday while undergoing treatment in Singapore, following injuries sustained in an assassination attempt in Dhaka. Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Hadi succumbed to his injuries on December 18, 2025, despite intensive medical intervention.

According to the official statement, Hadi was airlifted from Bangladesh to the Singapore General Hospital’s Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit on December 15 after being critically wounded. He had been shot in the head days earlier in the Bangladeshi capital. “Despite the best efforts of doctors from SGH and the National Neuroscience Institute, Mr Hadi succumbed to his injuries,” the Singapore MFA said, adding that arrangements are underway to repatriate his body to Dhaka in coordination with the Bangladesh High Commission.

Singapore MFA statement on Osman Hadi's death | https://www.mfa.gov.sg/newsroom/press-statements-transcripts-and-photos/spokespersons-comments-sharif-osman-hadi-dec-2025/

Hadi was attacked on December 12 while travelling in a battery-powered auto-rickshaw on Culvert Road in Dhaka’s Paltan area. Following the shooting, he was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Evercare Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, doctors recommended advanced treatment abroad, leading to his evacuation to Singapore.

Who Was Osman Hadi?

Osman Hadi was a key figure of the anti-Hasina political platform Inqilab Manch and had risen to national prominence during the July 2024 student uprising. The movement ultimately culminated in the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. At the time of the attack, Hadi was campaigning as an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency for the upcoming February elections.

Inqilab Manch, which gained visibility during last year’s unrest, has often been labelled a radical group and was vocal in its campaign to dismantle the Awami League’s political dominance. Despite its role in the uprising, the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus later disbanded the platform and barred it from contesting the national polls.

VIDEO | Dhaka, Bangladesh: Protests erupted over Inquilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi's death.#Bangladesh #Protests pic.twitter.com/Hl8j6LRn5X — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 18, 2025

Massive Protests In Bangladesh

Hadi’s death sparked massive protests in Bangladesh, particularly in Dhaka and Chattogram. Demonstrators took to the streets, with reports of violence and vandalism emerging from several areas. A mob allegedly attacked the offices of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo in Dhaka, while protests were also reported outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram.

#WATCH | Bangladesh: Visuals of the aftermath from The Daily Star office in Dhaka, which was burned down by protesters.



After the death of Osman Hadi, a key leader in the protests against Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has erupted in unrest, and two newspaper offices have been set… pic.twitter.com/dpKn5h97fI — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2025

Violence has erupted in Bangladesh following the death of student leader Osman Hadi during treatment in Singapore.



Hadi was shot by masked attackers in Dhaka last week and died of his injuries yesterday while receiving treatment in Singapore.#Bangladesh #OsmanHadi pic.twitter.com/8o48rmcpMq — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 19, 2025

In Rajshahi, the Awami League’s office was reportedly set ablaze, and there were claims of a fire at the residence of former minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury. Journalists, especially those engaging with Indian media, have reported increased threats from radical groups.

Yunus Assures Probe Into Attack

Addressing the nation, interim leader Muhammad Yunus expressed deep sorrow and vowed a full investigation into the attack. Declaring a one-day state mourning, Yunus promised that those responsible would be brought to justice. Urging calm, he described Hadi as a “fearless frontline fighter” of the July uprising and warned that attempts to intimidate revolutionary forces would not succeed.