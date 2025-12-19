 Bangladesh Protests: Violent Protests In Dhaka After Anti-India Leader Sharif Osman Hadi Shot Dead; Muhammad Yunus Calls Him Martyr
Violent protests erupted across Bangladesh after the death of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, who was shot during his election campaign. Buildings in Dhaka, including major media offices, were torched. Interim chief Muhammad Yunus appealed for calm, declared mourning. Police launched a manhunt.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
Dhaka: Massive protests broke out in several cities across Bangladesh overnight after the death of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The protests soon turned violent.

A radical figure known for his strong anti-India stance, Hadi, 32, rose to prominence during Bangladesh’s 2024 student uprising, which led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hadi was the spokesperson for the Inquilab Mancha platform and a candidate in the general elections. Hadi was shot in the head by masked assailants last week while launching his election campaign in Dhaka. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore.

Soon after news of the 32-year-old's death broke, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Dhaka and other cities, demanding that his killers be arrested.

Several buildings in the Bangladeshi capital, including those housing the country’s two leading media outlets, The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, were set on fire, with staff reportedly trapped inside, according to authorities.

Muhammad Yunus Appeals For Peace
Bangladesh’s interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus, expressed condolences and appealed for calm. He also termed him as a martyr. He also announced a national day of mourning on Saturday, December 20, 2025. 

Police have launched a manhunt for the attackers who shot Hadi, releasing photographs of two key suspects and offering a reward of five million taka (about $42,000) for information leading to their arrest.

India Issues Advisory

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has issued an advisory for Indians in Bangladesh, urging them to avoid local travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises.

