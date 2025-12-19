 US-India Business Council Optimistic On Bilateral Trade Deal Amid Ongoing Negotiations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUS-India Business Council Optimistic On Bilateral Trade Deal Amid Ongoing Negotiations

US-India Business Council Optimistic On Bilateral Trade Deal Amid Ongoing Negotiations

The US-India Business Council expressed optimism over a potential bilateral trade deal, highlighting “serious work” by both governments throughout the year. Council leaders emphasized strong business collaboration, from AI to quantum computing, and underscored ongoing enterprise ties despite negotiations. The remarks come as Nasdaq explores round-the-clock trading.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The US India Business Council is "optimistic" of New Delhi and Washington signing the much-awaited bilateral trade deal, a top official said on Thursday. Both governments are "ambitious" on reaching a trade pact and have held successive rounds of negotiations on the same, its President Atul Keshap told reporters here.

"There has been very serious work done over the course of the year by both governments, and we remain optimistic that the deal will come through," he said. The council established by both governments, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary currently, hopes that both the countries finish the race on the deal, he added. US and India have had a 25-year history of mutual respect and resolving any issues between the two countries, he said, adding that there is positivity and goodwill in both the directions.

"We have been through tough negotiations in the past. I'm certain we'll get through this as well," he said ahead of a meeting with the leadership at NSE, India's largest exchange. The council's chairman, Edward Knight, who is also the executive vice-chairman of stock bourse Nasdaq, added that even while the negotiations are on, business ties continue between enterprises from both the countries.

"On a daily basis, on a moment-to-moment basis, the US and the Indian business communities are working together collaboratively on a wide range of issues, from AI to quantum computing," he said. About concerns expressed within the stock market's ecosystem given NASDAQ's plans to have round the clock trading, Knight said the American bourse has embarked on the initiative on investor feedback. "We are responding to investors. Investors want to trade our securities. There's a USD 47-trillion market in Asia that trades when we don't trade," he said, reminding that we are in a global economy.

FPJ Shorts
EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025 Released At nests.tribal.gov.in; Direct Link Here
EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025 Released At nests.tribal.gov.in; Direct Link Here
Mumbai This Weekend: Sunburn Festival, Jungkook's Art Exhibition & More
Mumbai This Weekend: Sunburn Festival, Jungkook's Art Exhibition & More
Google Pixel Update: Sudden Emergency Hotfix Rolled Out, Irons Out Battery Drain Issues
Google Pixel Update: Sudden Emergency Hotfix Rolled Out, Irons Out Battery Drain Issues
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 19, 2025: City Continues To See Smog-Filled Morning Skies, Air Quality Improves Marginally; AQI In Poor Range At 182
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 19, 2025: City Continues To See Smog-Filled Morning Skies, Air Quality Improves Marginally; AQI In Poor Range At 182

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Skyrockets 448.27 Points To 84,930.08 In Early Trade, Nifty Climbs 131 To 25,946.55

Sensex Skyrockets 448.27 Points To 84,930.08 In Early Trade, Nifty Climbs 131 To 25,946.55

US-India Business Council Optimistic On Bilateral Trade Deal Amid Ongoing Negotiations

US-India Business Council Optimistic On Bilateral Trade Deal Amid Ongoing Negotiations

Last-Minute Getaways Surge: Indians Favor Short, Visa-Friendly Trips To Dubai & Vietnam

Last-Minute Getaways Surge: Indians Favor Short, Visa-Friendly Trips To Dubai & Vietnam

Oman Opens Fast-Track, Duty-Free Gateway For Indian Pharma, Indian Manufacturers Marching In The...

Oman Opens Fast-Track, Duty-Free Gateway For Indian Pharma, Indian Manufacturers Marching In The...

Airtel Undergoes Leadership Reset, Appoints Shashwat Sharma To Take Over As CEO In 2026

Airtel Undergoes Leadership Reset, Appoints Shashwat Sharma To Take Over As CEO In 2026