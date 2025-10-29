Rescue Helicopter Crashes Near Everest Base Camp In Nepal; No Casualties Reported - VIDEO

A rescue helicopter crash-landed near the Everest Base Camp in Nepal’s Khumbu region on Wednesday morning amid heavy snowfall. The helicopter involved in the incident belonged to the private airline Altitude Air.

According to reports, only the pilot was on board at the time, and he escaped with minor injuries.

The Altitude Air helicopter had departed from Lukla without passengers and was en route to rescue stranded tourists in Lobuchem, located in Nepal’s Khumbu region, when the mishap occurred. A police official from the Solukhumbu District Police Office said the chopper, piloted by Captain Vivek Khadka, reportedly skidded while attempting to land amid poor visibility and heavy snowfall.

Although the aircraft broke into two upon impact, Captain Khadka escaped with minor injuries. He was promptly airlifted to Lukla for a medical examination and is currently in stable condition, PTI reported.

The accident took place amid unseasonal weather in Nepal, which has severely disrupted trekking and tourism across the Himalayas. Heavy snowfall has stranded several trekkers in popular mountain destinations such as Mustang, the Annapurna region, and the Everest region.

Authorities have advised trekkers and climbers to exercise extreme caution, as the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast additional snowfall and rainfall in several parts of the country, particularly in high-altitude areas.