Israeli Strikes Kill 81 In Gaza Hours Before Ceasefire Reinstated; US Prez Donald Trump Justifies Action | X/@gazaupdates11

The death toll from overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 81, according to hospital officials on Wednesday. Earlier reports placed the number at 60, but Shifa Hospital Director Mohammed Abu Selmia said the facility later received 21 additional bodies, including seven women and six children.

He added that many of the 45 wounded remain in critical condition, among them 20 children, and warned that the toll could increase further.

Israeli Strikes Resume Amid Ceasefire

The Israeli military announced that the ceasefire was back in effect after carrying out heavy strikes across the Gaza Strip. Officials said Israeli forces would uphold the truce but respond firmly to any further attacks. The escalation came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered “powerful strikes” over Gaza, accusing Hamas of breaching the agreement."

Hamas, in turn, said it would delay handing over the body of another hostage in response. The militant group denied claims that it was behind the killing of an Israeli soldier during an exchange of fire in Rafah, in Gaza’s south. Israel identified the soldier as Master Sgt. Yona Efraim Feldbaum, 37. Netanyahu described the return of body parts of another hostage earlier this week as a “clear violation” of the ceasefire deal.

Trump Defends Israel’s Strikes

US President Donald Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One during a visit to Asia, defended the Israeli action, saying Tel Aviv was justified in retaliating after the killing of the soldier. “Israel should hit back when its troops come under attack,” he told reporters, while adding that the ceasefire would hold because “Hamas is a very small part of the overall Middle East peace.”

Hospitals across Gaza struggled to cope with the influx of casualties. The Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah reported 10 bodies from overnight strikes, while the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis received 20 and the Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza took in 30. Among the dead were dozens of children and women, according to hospital statements.