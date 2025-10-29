 India Slams ‘Baseless & Biased’ UN Report On Myanmar At 80th UNGA Session
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndia Slams ‘Baseless & Biased’ UN Report On Myanmar At 80th UNGA Session

India Slams ‘Baseless & Biased’ UN Report On Myanmar At 80th UNGA Session

The Indian Parliamentary Delegation, headed by Lok Sabha MP Dr D Purandeswari, attended the session's inauguration and offered floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's bust in the UN Headquarters, New York.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
article-image

At the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, India strongly criticized "baseless and biased" comments in a recent report on Myanmar's human rights crisis, while reaffirming its commitment to peace, stability, and worldwide disarmament.

The Indian Parliamentary Delegation, headed by Lok Sabha MP Dr D Purandeswari, attended the session's inauguration and offered floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's bust in the UN Headquarters, New York.

Read Also
BJP Leader Nishikant Dubey Accuses Pakistan Of Attacks On Schools & Health Workers In UNGA Speech -...
article-image

In a joint briefing by special mandate holders on Myanmar's human rights, MP Dilip Saikia reiterated India's backing for peace-building efforts through a "Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led" approach. He stressed that lasting stability requires inclusive political dialogue and the prompt restoration of democracy via fair and inclusive elections.

Saikia also spotlighted India's continued humanitarian aid to Myanmar, citing citizen-focused operations like Operation Brahma and Operation Sadbhav, which delivered swift assistance amid natural calamities.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMIA Moves Closer To Becoming Operational, Airport Security Handed Over To CISF
Navi Mumbai News: NMIA Moves Closer To Becoming Operational, Airport Security Handed Over To CISF
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Issues Public Apology After Outburst During Substitution El Clasico Clash Against Barcelona - VIDEO
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Issues Public Apology After Outburst During Substitution El Clasico Clash Against Barcelona - VIDEO
Laura Wolvaardt's Masterclass: South African Skipper Smashes 169 Runs Off 143 Balls During SA W Vs ENG W ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match In Guwahati
Laura Wolvaardt's Masterclass: South African Skipper Smashes 169 Runs Off 143 Balls During SA W Vs ENG W ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match In Guwahati
Maharashtra News: MSRTC Earns ₹301 Crore During Diwali Festive Rush, But Misses October Revenue Target
Maharashtra News: MSRTC Earns ₹301 Crore During Diwali Festive Rush, But Misses October Revenue Target

Challenging elements of a recent report on India, Saikia labeled certain claims—especially those connecting the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack to Myanmar's displaced persons—as "groundless and biased."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Slams ‘Baseless & Biased’ UN Report On Myanmar At 80th UNGA Session

India Slams ‘Baseless & Biased’ UN Report On Myanmar At 80th UNGA Session

Palestinians Facing A Distorted Global Narrative: Palestinian Embassy Says On Massacre Remembrance...

Palestinians Facing A Distorted Global Narrative: Palestinian Embassy Says On Massacre Remembrance...

VIDEO: Seven-Storey Building Collapses In Turkiye's Gebze, 5 Family Members Trapped

VIDEO: Seven-Storey Building Collapses In Turkiye's Gebze, 5 Family Members Trapped

Pakistan High Commission Issues 2100 Visas Ahead Of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Pakistan High Commission Issues 2100 Visas Ahead Of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Israeli Strikes Kill 81 In Gaza Hours Before Ceasefire Reinstated; US Prez Donald Trump Justifies...

Israeli Strikes Kill 81 In Gaza Hours Before Ceasefire Reinstated; US Prez Donald Trump Justifies...