India Slams ‘Baseless & Biased’ UN Report On Myanmar At 80th UNGA Session

At the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, India strongly criticized "baseless and biased" comments in a recent report on Myanmar's human rights crisis, while reaffirming its commitment to peace, stability, and worldwide disarmament.

The Indian Parliamentary Delegation, headed by Lok Sabha MP Dr D Purandeswari, attended the session's inauguration and offered floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's bust in the UN Headquarters, New York.

In a joint briefing by special mandate holders on Myanmar's human rights, MP Dilip Saikia reiterated India's backing for peace-building efforts through a "Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led" approach. He stressed that lasting stability requires inclusive political dialogue and the prompt restoration of democracy via fair and inclusive elections.

Saikia also spotlighted India's continued humanitarian aid to Myanmar, citing citizen-focused operations like Operation Brahma and Operation Sadbhav, which delivered swift assistance amid natural calamities.

Challenging elements of a recent report on India, Saikia labeled certain claims—especially those connecting the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack to Myanmar's displaced persons—as "groundless and biased."