Caught On Camera: Helicopter Crashes Into Pedestrians At California Beach, 5 Injured | X @thenewarea51

In a tragic accident on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, California, a chopper suddenly crashed into a pedestrian bridge. According to reports, 5 beachgoers suffered injuries, including the pilot. The incident occurred on Saturday, October 11. Tourists and onlookers at the crash recorded the scene on their phones, which is now going viral on the Internet.

The aircraft began spiraling downward and eventually crashed into a hallway that leads to a bridge that connects a beachside parking lot to the hotel, according to the crash report, which occurred just after 2:00 p.m. on October 11 across the street from the oceanfront Hyatt resort.

On Saturday, a “helicopter landing party” was in progress, and on the following day, the region was to host a Cars ‘N Copters on the Coast event. Three individuals on the street, including a kid, were taken to a hospital along with the two passengers in the helicopter.

WATCH VIDEO:

Following reports of a helicopter crash in Huntington Beach (Los Angeles, US) First reports point to 5 injured. Updates when possible pic.twitter.com/XB99Ky2kvN — Air Safety #OTD by Francisco Cunha (@OnDisasters) October 11, 2025

Before the collision, a portion of the helicopter broke off. According to other recordings, people who were shooting and watching the chopper from the beach as it approached were shocked and were yelling, "Oh my God," as it started to spin before colliding with the road.

A Bell 222 (think Airwolf) has crashed in Huntington Beach, California this afternoon. N222EX is well know to visit local car shows and charity events in SoCal.



You can see the tail rotor start to change directions in the video and a fast clockwise rotation starts meaning tail… pic.twitter.com/MgEtTI2OH4 — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) October 11, 2025

On Saturday evening, Jerry Miller of Redlands confirmed in a telephone call that his son-in-law, Eric Nixon, was piloting the helicopter at the time of the crash. “He’s in the hospital with some broken ribs, crushed vertebrae, and several bruises,” said Miller, adding, “But I’m sorry, we have some things going on” before terminating the call.

Huntington Beach Police Department spokesperson Corbin Carson said, “At this time, the two people who were in the helicopter have been safely pulled from the wreckage, and three people on the street have sustained injuries. All five individuals are being transported to the hospital for treatment.”