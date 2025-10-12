'Time Bomb On Wheels', Viral Video Sparks Debate As Food Vendors Openly Use LPG Cylinders Near Char Minar In Hyderabad | X @infomubashir

A viral video from Hyderabad's popular tourist destination, Char Minar is sparking debate on social media as the clip shows food vendors openly using LPG cylinders on their food stalls, risking life of customers and tourists at the same time. Netizens are claiming that such risk taking vendors are nothing but a 'ticking time bomb on wheels.' While some users are defending the food stall owners as their livelihood depends on their business. The video is going heavily viral on the Internet.

The 20-second clip recorded by onlooker, shows a 'boiled-corn' seller with his food cart on a busy road which further leads to Char Minar. The onlooker goes on to reveal the hidden LPG cylinder below his cart as the vendor can be seen hiding his face from the camera.

WATCH VIDEO:

A ticking time bomb on wheels! 🔥 Gas stoves on moving carts around #Charminar could turn deadly in seconds. Why wait for a tragedy to act? #Hyderabad I request @CPHydCity @SajjanarVC sahab kindly instruct officials of zone look into this. pic.twitter.com/2nx120cuTc — Mubashir.Khurram (@infomubashir) October 10, 2025

Netizens Mixed Reactions:

While defending the vendor with an example of a railway pantry, one user wrote, "You mean the small 5kg LPG cylinders are blastable or unsafe? Then how come railway pantry cars operate safely with dozens of cylinders on board every day?"

Another user wrote, "It's every where in Telangana State and you can even find domestic / subsidy cylinder being used for commercial purpose - specially for tiffin centers & restaurant which are under sheds."

Another user wrote, "Are bhai kuch nahi hota...tumhara matlab hai ke Ghar me ticking bomb chalta hai?"