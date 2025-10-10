20-Year-Old Hyderabad Student Dies By Suicide, Police Investigate Alleged Volleyball Coach Harassment

A 20-year-old second-year degree student was found dead by hanging at her residence in the Lalaguda area. | Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old second-year degree student was found dead by hanging at her residence in the Lalaguda area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, police said.

According to officials, the deceased, identified as Mounika, allegedly took the extreme step on Thursday after facing harassment from her volleyball coach. Her family members accused the coach, identified as Ambaji, of harassing her over love affairs, which they suspect might have led to her death.

"Yesterday (Thursday) morning, a second-year degree student committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence under the Lalaguda Police Station limits. Her family members alleged that her volleyball coach, Ambaji, harassed her over love affairs. However, no evidence or suicide note has been found yet. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Her batchmates informed her parents about the harassment by the coach. The deceased, Mounika, was 20 years old," said the Inspector of Lalaguda Police Station.

Police said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

