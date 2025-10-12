VIDEO: Texas Girl Saves Bro ther From Choking Using Heimlich Maneuver, To Be Honored For Her Heroic Act | X @CollinRugg

A young girl from Texas is being celebrated as a hero after she saved her younger brother from choking on a piece of candy while the two were playing on their backyard trampoline. The quick-thinking sibling, identified as Leah James, performed the Heimlich maneuver on her brother, Logan, preventing what could have been a tragic accident.

According to reports, the siblings were jumping on their trampoline at home in Lavon, Texas, when Logan suddenly began to choke on a hard candy. Leah immediately recognized the signs of distress and sprang into action. Remembering what her mother had taught her, she wrapped her arms around Logan and performed the Heimlich maneuver, a life-saving technique used to dislodge objects from a choking person’s airway.

Within seconds, the candy was expelled, and Logan was able to breathe again. The incident, captured by a phone that was set to record their play earlier. The clip quickly went viral on the Internet, earning widespread praise for Leah’s composure and bravery.

Local officials have also taken notice of the young girl’s courageous act. Leah is set to receive formal recognition from the Lavon City Council next month for her heroism. City leaders said her quick action serves as an inspiring reminder of the importance of learning basic first-aid and emergency response techniques even at a young age.

For Leah and her family, the terrifying moment has turned into one of pride and gratitude — a reminder that courage, presence of mind, and a little knowledge can save lives.

In a similar incident, a high school student and waitress in Louisiana is being celebrated as a hero after surveillance footage captured her presence of mind to save a man from choking inside a local restaurant. The incident occurred at Budatan Asian Cuisine in Moss Bluff, where the student-employee, Madison Brydels, performed the Heimlich maneuver on the choking man and saved his life.