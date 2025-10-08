 VIDEO: Timely Action By Teen Waitress Saves Life Of Choking Man At US Diner; Wins Praise From Netizens
A high school student and waitress in Louisiana is being celebrated as a hero after surveillance footage captured her presence of mind to save a man from choking inside a local restaurant. The incident occurred at Budatan Asian Cuisine in Moss Bluff, where the student-employee, Madison Brydels, performed the Heimlich maneuver on the choking man and saved his life.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Timely Action By Teen Waitress Saves Life Of Choking Man At US Diner; Wins Praise From Netizens | Instagram @abcnews

The clip showed Madison busy hanging Halloween decorations when she noticed a customer struggling to breathe. Without hesitation, Brydels rushed to his side and performed the Heimlich maneuver on him. Within moments, the obstruction cleared, and the man regained his breath.

WATCH VIDEO:

To the astonishment of staff and diners, Madison calmly walked away soon after, as though nothing had happened. Brydels’ decisive action has since gone viral, with netizens applauding her bravery and presence of mind. “I honestly don’t see myself as a hero,” Brydels told local news reporters. “It was just a natural reaction. I would have done it to anybody.”

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "And she just walked away like nothing hahahahha she’s cool as hell." Another user commented, "Just another normal day for this heroine. Congratulations." While one user commented, "Even the customer was a pro. Lifted his arms to make it easier. Outstanding on both counts." One user wrote, "Wow, she just saved his life. God bless her."

Comments | Instagram @abcnews

Lakshya Performs 'Heimlich Maneuver' On Actress Sahher Bambba In Ba***ds Of Bollywood: What Is This...
article-image

What Is the Heimlich Maneuver? When To Perform It?

The abdominal thrust maneuver, also known as the Heimlich maneuver, is used to treat upper airway obstructions caused by foreign bodies. This maneuver is commonly taught during basic life support and advanced cardiac life support classes, but is not given as much attention as chest compressions.

