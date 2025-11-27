VIDEO: Couple Caught Lying On Moving Toyota Hyryder SUV's Roof For Pre-Wedding Photoshoot In Goa; Passerby Confronts Driver | X @wordi25

A pre-wedding photoshoot of a couple in Goa has taken a dramatic yet scary turn after they were caught lying on the moving car's rooftop. A passerby commuter confronted the driver of the car on which the couple was sprawled. When the driver was questioned about the safety of the couple, he came up with a bizarre reply, saying he was just driving by at 5 km/h. The viral clip has sparked discussions online about the rising trends and risky pre-wedding ideas.

In the video, a commuter can be seen driving across the slowly moving Toyota Highlander SUV on a narrow road with a couple on top. The commuter then blocks the way of the car and confronts its driver. Although the car stopped moving, the couple did not move from their positions. The driver revealed that they were doing a pre-wedding photoshoot of the couple.

‘Pre wedding’ photoshoot atop a moving car!



I sincerely hope for the benefit of the child and the society at large that these two don’t procreate! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/rIbE6BAEc7 — Wordita (@wordi25) November 27, 2025

The passerby raised concerns about the couple's safety, saying, "What is going on here? Are you doing a shoot?" On which the driver replied, "Yes, it's just a wedding photoshoot, nothing else." The driver, shocked at the revelation, asked, "What if they fell from the moving car's roof?" To which the driver said, "No, no, I was just driving by 5 km/hr," and went on to wake up the couple who seemed to be quite dizzy and motionless.

The video has sparked discussions online on the rising risky trends of the pre-wedding photoshoot ideas and the potential danger around them. The video is said to be from Goa's Britona-Salvador do Mundo Road. FPJ could not confirm the authenticity of the claims in the video.

In another instance, a wedding celebration in Delhi took a terrifying turn after a couple’s Haldi entry went horribly wrong when hydrogen balloons that they were holding burst into flames, leaving both the bride and groom injured. The shocking incident came to public attention after the couple shared a video on Instagram along with a detailed caption alerting that a popular wedding trend turned into a nightmare.