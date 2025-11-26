'Paise Kam Hain, Shoot Kharab Mat Karo': Groom Loses Control As Kids Crash Into His Wedding Photoshoot; WATCH | X @MemeCreaker

A video from an Indian wedding has gone viral on social media, showing the groom losing his temper after children and relatives disrupted his photo shoot. The clip, widely circulated on Instagram and X, has triggered sharp reactions online, with many calling out the groom’s behaviour for prioritising the shoot over the celebrations.

In the now-viral video, the bride and groom are seen seated on a decorated couch as currency notes are showered on them for a special photoshoot moment. Just as the camera begins rolling, a kid unexpectedly rush toward the stage, stepping into the frame and interrupting the shoot. The groom, visibly frustrated, reacts angrily and even pats him on the head while attempting to shoo him away.

WATCH VIDEO:

Groom loses cool

As a kids crash his photoshoot, warns parents to control them. Video goes viral - sparks debate pic.twitter.com/S0A56KzMfg — MemeCreaker (@MemeCreaker) November 25, 2025

Later, while addressing the guests from the stage, the groom can be heard publicly scolding them for allowing children to interfere during the ceremony. “Apne apne bachcho ko apne paas bithaye. Paise kam hain toh shoot kharab mat kijiye,” he says, requesting guests to keep their children in check and not spoil the costly photoshoot. The remark, especially mentioning money aspect, has drawn intense criticism from internet users.

Social media platforms erupted in debate after the video surfaced, with many calling the groom’s reaction disrespectful and insensitive. Netizens argued that weddings are joyous family occasions where children naturally tend to wander, and losing their temper over a photoshoot reflects misplaced priorities.

"Wedding is not for pictures, wedding is a pious ceremony which has been reduced to the drama around it these days. Also kids these days need to be spanked," one user commented.

Another user commented, "People need to understand its an expensive photoshoot and film shoot. Its not just some wedding which is supposed to be an inclusive celebration of alliance.

While one user commented, "People should not invite guests if they cant respect them! Ghar par function rakhta aur youtube par live telecast kar deta bas."