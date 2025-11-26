 Southern Thailand Reels Under Heavy Floods, Hat Yai City Submerged For Weeks- Horrifying Visuals Inside
Severe rainfall has triggered destructive flooding across southern Thailand, leaving the major tourist city of Hat Yai waist-deep in water and forcing the government to declare a state of emergency in Songkhla province on Tuesday. Authorities confirmed that at least 13 people have died across four flood-affected provinces as rescue efforts continue amid worsening conditions.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
Southern Thailand Reels Under Heavy Floods, Hat Yai City Submerged For Weeks- Horrifying Visuals Inside | X @talkcentss

Horrifying Visuals-

In response to the crisis, Thailand announced the deployment of a 'naval flotilla' of 14 boats along with the aircraft carrier Chakri Naruebet, which will serve as a mobile rescue hub. The carrier is equipped with helicopters, medical teams, supplies, and field kitchens capable of preparing up to 3,000 meals per day. The navy said in a statement, “The fleet is ready to deliver forces and carry out actions as the Royal Navy orders.” Furthermore, adding that the carrier may also operate as a floating hospital.

The national meteorological agency has issued warnings of ongoing heavy rainfall and the possibility of further flash floods, urging small vessels to remain docked as waves are expected to exceed three meters.

VIDEO: 65-Year-Old Thai Woman Wakes Up In Coffin Just Moments Before Cremation, 'She Was Declared...
Television footage from Hat Yai showed rescue workers navigating submerged streets using boats, jet skis, and military trucks. Some families were seen placing children in inflatable pools to move them through the rising waters. According to provincial officials, more than 1,200 people have been rescued so far. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has directed additional boats and trucks to assist with evacuation operations.

While Thailand is accustomed to intense monsoon rains between June and September, experts warn that climate change is increasing the severity and frequency of such extreme weather events. Days of unrelenting rainfall since late last week have left large portions of Hat Yai and its surrounding districts underwater, with evacuations and relief efforts still underway.

