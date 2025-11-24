Horrifying Video! Delhi Couple Suffer Burns After Hydrogen Balloons Explode During Grand Entry At Haldi Ceremony | YouTube @SpreadingSeries

A wedding celebration in Delhi took a terrifying turn after a couple’s Haldi entry went horribly wrong when the hydrogen balloons that they were holding burst into flames, leaving both the bride and groom injured. The shocking incident came to public attention after the couple shared a video on Instagram along with a detailed caption alerting that how a popular wedding trend turned into a nightmare.

The video shows the couple making a grand entry while holding hydrogen balloons. As part of the celebration, coloured guns were being fired around them. However, one of the colour guns was accidentally pointed upwards, and the heat it generated reacted with the balloons, triggering an explosive burst. Within seconds, all the balloons were engulfed in flames, causing panic among guests.

WATCH VIDEO:

“We’re sharing this reel to create awareness about how dangerous these ‘viral ideas’ can be when safety is compromised,” the couple wrote in their caption. Though the original reel has since been deleted, it had already been downloaded and widely circulated across social media platforms.

The bride, identified as Tanyaa, reportedly sustained burns on her face and back, while the groom, Kushagra, suffered injuries on his fingers and back. Both also lost patches of hair in the explosion. “On a day we were supposed to look our best, we were instead layering concealer to hide injuries, chopping our burnt hair, and colouring it to mask the damage,” the couple wrote, describing the impact of the incident.

The video has sparked serious discussions on the unsafe use of hydrogen balloons and the growing trend of risky wedding entries. Netizens are urging event planners and families to prioritise safety over viral aesthetics.