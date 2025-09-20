Lakshya Performs 'Heimlich Maneuver' On Actress Sahher Bambba In Ba***ds Of Bollywood: What Is This First-Aid Method For Choking?

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Ba***ds Of Bollywood is making waves not only for its bold storytelling but also for spotlighting real-life health lessons. In one scene, actors Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, and Sahher Bambba are seen dining at a restaurant when Sahher suddenly chokes on a fish bone. As panic sets in, Raghav asks Lakshya to “thump her back”, prompting him to perform the Heimlich maneuver, a first-aid technique that ultimately saves her life.

What is the Heimlich Maneuver?

The Heimlich maneuver, also known as abdominal thrusts, is a first-aid method designed to help someone who is choking. As per the Cleveland Clinic report, it was invented in 1974 by Dr Henry Heimlich, who discovered that using the air trapped inside a person’s lungs could forcefully expel a foreign object blocking their airway.

This simple yet powerful technique has since saved countless lives and is recommended for use on conscious adults and children who cannot breathe or speak due to choking.

How does it work?

Scientific reports suggest that the maneuver uses quick, upward abdominal thrusts that compress the diaphragm, pushing air out of the lungs with enough force to dislodge the obstruction. Initially, the medical community was hesitant to adopt it, preferring back blows.

Over time, however, the Heimlich maneuver became the standard first-aid method for choking emergencies, while CPR is recommended if the person becomes unconscious.

How to perform the Heimlich Maneuver

If someone is choking:

Stand behind the person and wrap your arms around their waist.

Form a fist with one hand and place it just above their navel, below the ribcage.

Grip the fist with your other hand.

Deliver sharp, upward thrusts into their abdomen.

Repeat until the object is expelled or the person becomes unconscious.

If the individual loses consciousness, immediately begin CPR and call for medical help.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.