Woman Makes Pasta From Scratch Mid-Flight: Viral Video Sparks Hygiene Concerns

A viral video of a passenger preparing gnocchi from scratch while flying at 30,000 feet has divided the internet. The unusual incident has triggered discussions around airline etiquette, food safety, and double standards in viral content.

Katie Brooks, a San Diego-based pasta enthusiast who also teaches pasta-making workshops, posted a clip showing her unconventional approach to airline meals. The caption read: “POV: You hate airplane food so you make it yourself.”

In the footage, Brooks begins by mixing flour and water with her fingers inside a small bowl. She then kneads the dough, rolling it into four long sections. Using a pasta scraper, she cuts the dough into bite-sized pieces and shapes them with a gnocchi board. The final reveal shows a plate filled with freshly made gnocchi, all prepared from the comfort of her airplane seat.

The clip, which has already attracted more than 8.1 million views, quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Mixed reactions from viewers

While some applauded Brooks for creativity and skill, others criticized her for being inconsiderate. A section of users worried about allergens, especially in a confined cabin environment. “As a mom of a child with anaphylactic allergy to wheat, I’m shocked. Please don’t do this on a plane where air is recycled, and medical help is hours away,” one commenter noted.

Others questioned the airline’s security procedures. One passenger remarked that TSA confiscated their jar of nuts for having a “sharp lid,” while Brooks seemingly carried a metal scraper without issue.

Double standards and online opinions

Some viewers also pointed out cultural bias. “God forbid an Indian did the same, the comment section would’ve gone crazy. The double standards are real,” a user argued.

Meanwhile, others defended Brooks, saying she balanced entertainment with skill. “Some do it for the views, some to show how easy cooking can be. You did it for both, I love it,” another wrote.

Though entertaining, Brooks’ video highlights the larger conversation around in-flight behavior. Airlines generally discourage passengers from bringing equipment or engaging in activities that could disturb others. Additionally, allergen concerns and safety regulations often dictate what food and utensils can be carried on board.