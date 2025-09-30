Celina Jaitly Revives Her Mother’s Swarnachari Saree For Durga Pujo: A Timeless Heirloom of Bengal

For most Indian women, sarees are more than just garments, they are cherished heirlooms carrying memories across generations. Whether it’s the first saree bought for a college farewell or a silk drape passed down from a grandmother, every six-yard wonder carries emotions woven into its threads. Actor Celina Jaitly recently shared one such moment of nostalgia, when she wore a Swarnachari saree, a treasured gift from her late mother.

Celina’s emotional tribute to her mother

On Instagram, Celina revealed that the ivory-and-gold Swarnachari saree was bought by her mother in Bankura when she turned 18. Sharing the story behind it, the actor wrote how her mother, despite living on a modest teacher’s salary alongside her father’s Army income, lovingly collected sarees for her daughter since the age of 16. For Celina, wearing the saree during Shashti felt like draping her mother’s blessings and strength. She expressed that adorning herself in her mother’s gift was not only an act of śṛṅgār (ornamentation) but also a victory over personal grief, reminding her that the divine mother, Maa Durga, always blesses and protects.

What makes swarnachari saree special?

The Swarnachari saree is a luxurious offshoot of the famous Baluchari silk saree tradition of Bishnupur, West Bengal. The name itself reflects its uniqueness, Swarna meaning “gold” and Chari pointing to its Baluchari roots. Unlike regular Balucharis, the Swarnachari is adorned with gold or gold-colored zari threads, making it opulent and regal.

Read Also Video Of Pakistani Hindus Playing Garba Goes Viral: Indians Applaud Cultural Celebration

A heritage woven in gold

Handwoven with mulberry or tussar silk, Baluchari sarees are celebrated for their elaborate brocade work on the pallu, often narrating stories from mythology, folklore, and even local social life. Remarkably, they are among the few sarees in South Asia’s late medieval tradition that showcase human figures as motifs. Their history traces back to Murshidabad, where Nawab Murshid Quli Khan (1660–1727) established weaving clusters after shifting his capital from Dhaka.

In 2009, Baluchari sarees were granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, ensuring that only those made in Bankura and Bishnupur are recognized as authentic. Today, Swarnachari sarees remain coveted not only for their craftsmanship but also as symbols of heritage, elegance, and timeless artistry.