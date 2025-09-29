 Benny Blanco's Ashoka-Cut Diamond Watch Worth $224,000 Steals The Show In Wedding Pictures With Selena Gomez
Blanco flashed what appears to be Jacob & Co.’s 26-carat Ashoka-cut diamond Boutique watch

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Love and luxury came together on September 27, 2025, when Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco exchanged vows in an intimate yet glamorous wedding in Santa Barbara, California. The ceremony, attended by close friends and family, blended Hollywood charm with timeless romance. Selena shared the first glimpse of the magical day through a heartfelt Instagram carousel captioned with the date and two white heart emojis, sending fans into a frenzy.

Selena Gomez's outfit at wedding

The bride stunned in a custom Ralph Lauren gown that balanced modern elegance with bold design. Featuring a halter neckline and an open-back silhouette, the dress exuded sophistication with a daring twist. Gomez’s bridal look was the epitome of understated glamour, perfectly complementing the dreamy coastal setting.

Benny Blanco’s groom style and icy accessories

While Selena turned heads in her gown, Benny Blanco’s look was equally unforgettable. The music producer kept his attire classic with a tailored black Ralph Lauren tuxedo, but it was his wrist game that truly made headlines.

Blanco flashed what appears to be Jacob & Co.’s 26-carat Ashoka-cut diamond Boutique watch, a timepiece worth an estimated $224,000. Known for its bold designs and unmatched craftsmanship, Jacob & Co. has long been a favorite among celebrities, and Benny’s choice fit the opulence of the occasion perfectly.

More than just a watch

Benny’s wedding-day frost didn’t stop at the timepiece. He stacked the dazzling watch with a 29.03-carat emerald-cut diamond tennis bracelet, adding even more sparkle to his ensemble. Of course, the most meaningful accessory of all was his brand-new gold wedding band, a timeless symbol of love that tied his look together.

Between Selena’s fashion-forward bridal gown and Benny’s statement-making Jacob & Co. watch, the couple embodied a perfect blend of elegance and individuality. Their Santa Barbara wedding was not just a celebration of love, but also a showcase of style, luxury, and personal flair, setting a new standard for Hollywood nuptials

