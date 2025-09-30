Navratri 2025 Day 9 Colour Is Pink: Celebrate Shardiya Navratri In These Stunning Looks By Bollywood Celeb

By: Rahul M | September 30, 2025
The Shardiya Navratri 2025 day 8 colour is pink. It is a symbol of compassion, harmony, and love. Here are some inspirations for you take from:
Kangana Ranaut’s light pink saree, paired it with a pearl choker and stud earrings is a minimal yet elganat llook for Navratri
A pink suit or a salwar kameez, similar to the one donned by Alia Bhatt also goes well for this festive season
For a more chic yet festive look, you can choose a long pink kurta and pair it with a bold-coloured skirt, just how beautifully Kriti Sonon styled here
Madhuri Dixit's heavily embroidered ethnic gown will make sure you stand out on Shardiya Navratri day 8
For a last-minute, fuss-free option, opt for a classic pink saree and pair it with a stone necklace and other accessories just like Janhvi Kapoor
Lastly, there are many ways you can style your saree. You can even style your pallu in different ways to elevate the festive look
