 Ranveer Allahbadia Performs Dhunuchi Naach In First Durga Pujo Experience In Kolkata; Says 'City Of Joy, Love & Durga Maa' In Viral Video
Ranveer Allahbadia immersed himself in the traditions, food, and cultural vibrancy of Bengal’s biggest festival.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
article-image

Durga Pujo in Kolkata is a spectacle like no other, and this year, popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, got his first taste of the festival’s grandeur. Arriving in the City of Joy just in time for the celebrations, Ranveer immersed himself in the traditions, food, and cultural vibrancy of Bengal’s biggest festival.

Ranveer's first Durga Pujo experience in Kolkata

Dressed in a festive red Punjabi and white dhoti, Ranveer blended right in with the locals. From relishing Kolkata’s street food staples like fuchka and luchi-cholar dal to hopping across the city’s stunning pandals, he captured the essence of the festival in every frame.

His social media updates gave fans a peek into his Durga Puja diaries, but one particular video truly stood out and went viral: his performance of the traditional Dhunuchi Naach.

article-image

His viral Dhunuchi Naach

The Dhunuchi Naach is an energetic devotional dance performed with an earthen pot filled with burning incense, a signature tradition during Durga Puja evenings. Ranveer confidently joined in, swaying with the crowd, holding a dhunuchi in his hand, and even striking the classic dance poses.

Sharing the clip, Ranveer expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, "CITY OF JOY, CITY OF LOVE, CITY OF DURGA MAA ♥️🔱 Thank you for the hospitality, Kolkata!"

article-image

He further expressed in Bengali, "Your warmth and affection are so dear! Saw the world, but never got this kind of hospitality anywhere else. Love you Bangla! Had a great meal in these 3 days. Seen a lot of pandals. My team shoot 3 awesome documentary. More to come. Taking in all your beauty. And then I hope to share it with the world! Pray for our work 🙏🏻♥️ Happy Durga Puja!"

With over 2 lakh views already, the video not only highlights his memorable first Durga Puja but also shows how Kolkata’s timeless charm leaves an indelible mark on everyone who visits.

