X

China has once again set a global benchmark in engineering with the official opening of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, now recognized as the world’s highest bridge. Soaring 625 meters (2,051 feet) above the gorge in Guizhou province, the bridge is both a marvel of modern engineering and a game-changer for connectivity in the country’s rugged southwest.

A two-hour journey cut to two minutes

The bridge has revolutionised travel across the Huajiang Grand Canyon. What once required a winding two-hour drive now takes only two minutes, thanks to the bridge’s sweeping 2,900-meter (9,514 feet) structure. Live drone footage from state media on September 28 captured the moment vehicles crossed the new span, its blue support towers piercing through the clouds.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Crowds gathered for the opening ceremony, which featured project engineers, local officials, and community members. In live interviews, many expressed immense pride in a project that is expected to boost regional tourism and economic activity.

Engineering feats and safety tests

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge isn’t just visually striking, it underwent some of the most rigorous safety tests in modern bridge construction. Last month, engineers staged a load test with 96 trucks strategically placed across the span to simulate heavy traffic. Over 400 sensors monitored the bridge’s towers, cables, suspenders, and deck for even the slightest movement, confirming its resilience against high winds and shifting terrain.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to project manager Wu Zhaoming of Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., the construction team faced formidable challenges, from stabilizing steep canyon walls to controlling temperatures during massive concrete pours. Despite this, the project was completed ahead of schedule.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Record-breaking structure in mountainous terrain

Stretching a total of 2,900 meters with a main span of 1,420 meters, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is now the largest-span bridge ever built in a mountainous area. Alongside its height record, the structure demonstrates China’s continued dominance in the field, eight of the world’s top ten tallest bridges are already located in Guizhou province.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A new tourist landmark

Beyond transportation, the bridge is set to become a major tourist attraction. It features a 207-meter sightseeing elevator, viewing decks, and sky cafés offering panoramic views of the canyon below. The mix of engineering brilliance and scenic beauty positions the bridge as both an infrastructure milestone and a magnet for global travelers.