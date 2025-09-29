 'Garba Or Christian Wedding?': Netizens Troll Expensive Garba With ₹15,000 Per Person In Viral Video
A viral video shared by content creator Anshul Shah showcases what he called the “most premium and costly garba,” where entry reportedly cost Rs 15,000 per person.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Image Courtesy: Anshul Shah

Navratri is in full swing, and across India, the festival is being celebrated with vibrant outfits, energetic dandiya beats, and traditional gatherings. But this year, one unusual garba night has taken the internet by storm, not for its energy, but for its luxury price tag and strikingly untraditional vibe.

Viral video that sparked debate

A viral video shared by content creator Anshul Shah showcases what he called the “most premium and costly garba,” where entry reportedly cost Rs 15,000 per person. The clip reveals an all-white setup, with men and women dressed in coordinated white attire instead of the usual colourful chaniya cholis and kediyas. Adding to the surprise was a Starbucks stall inside the venue, offering coffee alongside a food spread.

The video’s overlay claimed: “Most luxurious and costly garba – ₹15,000 per person.” While the concept may have aimed to reimagine Navratri celebrations, social media users weren’t buying it.

Internet reacts

Reactions poured in almost instantly. One user quipped, “This is garba??? Or a Christian shadi decoration???” Another wrote, “Christmas party lag rahi hai.” Many felt the event strayed too far from the festival’s essence.

A disappointed attendee also weighed in, saying, “Please stop promoting such overrated bullshit. I went here and it was sooo bad… The food is by William John’s and Mad Over Grills, Starbucks coffee is one-time serve. There’s no vibe, neither the singer nor the management. I wasted a day, I feel sad for the people who actually paid shitload of money.”

A thrid comment stated, "I do garba in my room infront of amba Ekvira maa photo with headphones and it seems awesome... I saved all this money." "HINDU FESTIVELS ARE KNOWN FOR IT'S VIBRANT COLOURS AND CHARM...AA WIDHWA LOKO NU GROUP SU CHE," screamed another.

