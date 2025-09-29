Suryakumar Yadav Dons ₹34 Lakh 'Ram Janmabhoomi' Watch With Lord Hanuman Engraving At IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

Suryakumar Yadav poses with Tilak Varma at IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final | Image Courtesy: Instagram | Ethos Watches website

India witnessed a night of cricketing history on September 29, 2025, as the Men in Blue lifted the Asia Cup trophy after a thrilling victory against Pakistan in Dubai. While fans cheered Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive sports on the field, fashion enthusiasts had their eyes set on his striking wristwear. The cricketer, known for his flamboyant style, was spotted flaunting an ultra-luxury Jacob & Co. watch, leaving fans talking just as much about his fashion statement as his match-winning moment.

Suryakumar rocks Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi watch.

On the grand finale night, Suryakumar sported the Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2, a limited-edition timepiece that seamlessly blends luxury with heritage. This wasn’t the first time the star batter showcased the watch; he had been seen donning it throughout the Asia Cup, making it his staple timepiece.

Inside the ultra-luxe timepiece

What makes this watch extraordinary is not just its hefty price tag but also the deep symbolism embedded in its design. Crafted by Jacob & Co. in collaboration with Ethos Watches, the Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi edition pays homage to India’s cultural and spiritual roots.

According to the brand’s website, the dial carries an intricate engraving of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Adding to its uniqueness, the bezel and case are etched with detailed motifs and inscriptions, including a delicate engraving of Lord Hanuman.

Jacob & Co.’s Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition | Ethos Watches website |

The watch, reportedly retailing at around Rs 34 lakh, is not just a piece of luxury fashion but also a collectible steeped in meaning. With only a limited number of pieces available, the Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition is coveted by collectors who seek more than just precision timekeeping.

Apart from Suryakumar, Bollywood A-listers, including Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, have been captured flaunting this watch, further cementing the power of this masterpiece.