 Hardik Pandya Rocks ₹3.57 Crore Richard Mille Watch During India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025
While donning the Indian jersey, Hardik flaunted a jaw-dropping Richard Mille RM 67-02 CA-FQ Alexis Pinturault White Carbon TPT Skeleton Dial, a timepiece worth a staggering Rs 3.57 crore.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya during India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 | Image Courtesy: ACC | X

When it comes to cricket, Hardik Pandya has never been just about the game; he’s also making a style statement. And during the high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai, the all-rounder once again proved why he’s the undisputed style icon of Indian cricket. From his wrist to his hair, everything screamed luxury and boldness.

Inside Hardik Pandya's luxe watch

While donning the Indian jersey, Hardik flaunted a jaw-dropping Richard Mille RM 67-02 CA-FQ Alexis Pinturault White Carbon TPT Skeleton Dial, a timepiece worth a staggering Rs 3.57 crore, as per the Watch Spotter. Designed for athletes, this watch is as much about performance as it is about aesthetics.

article-image

Weighing just 32 grams, it’s crafted with advanced Quartz TPT and Carbon TPT composites combined with grade 5 titanium, making it feather-light yet ultra-durable. According to the brand’s website, the watch also features a skeletonised dial with a colourful and sporty strap. Its athletic structure, sleek curves, and resilience are what make the RM 67-02 a favourite among elite sportsmen, including Hardik himself.

article-image

Hardik’s bold hair transformation

But it wasn’t just the watch doing the talking. Just days before the Asia Cup, Pandya stunned fans by debuting his new silver-grey hairdo. Styled with his signature side fade cut and contrasted against his neatly trimmed black beard, the look was both daring and edgy.

article-image

On Instagram, he captioned the reveal with a simple yet powerful “New me!”, a clear signal of his renewed energy ahead of the cricketing season. Adding to his striking persona, his visible tattoos, including the four-paw design dedicated to his dogs, Aston and Bentley, made his appearance even more personal and expressive.

