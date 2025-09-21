Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Walks The Ramp In Style At GICW 2025

Tina took center stage at the Global India Couture Week (GICW) 2025, embodying poise and power in a breathtaking ensemble by designer Kirti Rathore. Draped in a pastel pink off-shoulder Anarkali adorned with intricate golden embellishments, she looked nothing short of ethereal.

Tina's look at GICW

The outfit, a perfect fusion of tradition and modernity, reflected Rathore’s artistry, regal yet contemporary. The sheer sleeves, delicate embroidery, and heavily worked hemline added layers of richness, while her matching dupatta cascaded gracefully, completing the couture look.

Her accessories complemented the outfit flawlessly. Statement chandbali earrings and golden acccesory that was the outfit's extension shimmered under the runway lights, while golden embroidered juttis lent a traditional finish. With softly curled hair framing her face and natural-toned makeup enhancing her features, Tina epitomised understated glamour.

Effortless elegance on the runway

As she walked down the ramp, Tina exuded a calm confidence that captivated the audience. Every step was measured yet graceful, showcasing not only the craftsmanship of the outfit but also her innate ability to carry couture with ease. Her posture was regal, her expressions warm, and her demeanor effortless, qualities that set her apart on the runway. She didn’t just wear the garment; she brought it to life, radiating strength and elegance in perfect harmony. The off shoulder Anarkali does raise a few eyebrows but the pastel color and minial jewelry saves the look.

The audience could sense that Tina wasn’t merely modeling; she was storytelling through fashion, representing a blend of heritage and empowerment that Kirti Rathore’s collection aimed to highlight.

About Tina

Tina is not just a familiar face on the runway but also a personality admired beyond fashion. Known for her versatile presence as an actor, model, and cultural ambassador, she has carved her space in the entertainment and fashion industry alike. Over the years, she has represented a balance of grace and resilience, often using her platform to inspire young women to embrace confidence and individuality.