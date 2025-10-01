Happy Dusshera 2025: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share On Vijayadashami Celebration

Across the country, people celebrate Dussehra, also called the Vijayadashami festival, with great fervour and dedication. It symbolises the victory of virtue over evil. Maa Durga destroys the buffalo monster Mahishasura and Lord Rama vanquishes Ravana on Dussehra. The nine-day celebrations of Durga Puja and Navratri also come to an end on Dussehra.

This year, Dusshera 2025 will be observed on Thursday, October 1, 2025. Here are 25+ Dusshera wishes and messages to share with your loved ones.

Happy Dusshera 2025 wishes and messages!