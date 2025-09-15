Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco, Jenna Ortega & Sydney Sweeney: Emmy Awards 2025 Red Carpet Fashion Highlight

Celebs at Emmys Awards 2025 Red Carpet | Image Courtesy: MTV

When it comes to the Emmy Awards red carpets, Hollywood’s A-listers barely disappoint, and 2025 proved just that. From bold statements to timeless elegance, celebrities turned Los Angeles into a runway of unforgettable couture. This year’s highlights included Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s couple debut, Jenna Ortega’s near-naked moment, Sydney Sweeney’s diamond-drenched elegance, and more that had fashion lovers talking all night.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's red carpet debut

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their romance red carpet official at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, and it was nothing short of picture-perfect. Selena wowed in a custom sleeveless crimson Louis Vuitton gown, styled with Tiffany & Co. jewels that added just the right amount of sparkle. Benny, meanwhile, kept things sharp in an all-black tuxedo paired with a jacquard shirt for a textured twist. The couple couldn’t hide their chemistry; they held hands, kissed, and radiated love, making their debut one of the night’s most memorable moments.

Jenna Ortega’s near-naked Givenchy look

Never one to play it safe, Jenna Ortega redefined red carpet drama. The Wednesday star rocked a custom Givenchy look that instantly went viral, featuring a nearly naked, gemstone-encrusted bra top paired with a floor-length black skirt featuring a high slit. The jewelled strands and pearls shimmered under the lights, while her bleached brows and deep red lip amped up her signature gothic energy.

Sydney Sweeney's tennis necpiece

Sydney Sweeney is known for serving luxury, and her Emmys 2025 look was no exception. She grabbed eyeballs in a strapless scarlet gown by Oscar de la Renta. But the real star of her look was the Lorraine Schwartz jewellery featuring an icy diamond tennis necklace, giant sparkling rings on both hands, and oversized pear-shaped earrings. Sydney proved once again that diamonds are indeed a girl’s best friend.

Scarlett Johansson's butter-yellow glam

Actress Scarlett Johansson delivered pure Hollywood glamour with her Prada moment. The actress chose a butter-yellow silk chiffon and crepe gown, draped elegantly in a column silhouette. Paired with silver platform heels, a matching clutch, and minimal accessories, the look let the gown do all the talking.

Lisa's barbie-core moment

K-pop superstar Lisa made her Emmys debut in a couture masterpiece by Lessja Verlingieri. The blush-pink gown, featuring a corseted bodice and flowing asymmetrical drape, radiated dreamy elegance. Adding to the elegance was her million-dollar Serpenti necklace from Bvlgari, set with mandarin garnet, sapphires, and orange garnets shaped like flowers.

Cate Blanchett’s chic jumpsuit

Cate Blanchett showed that power dressing belongs on the red carpet as well. The actress chose to rewear a black Armani Privé jumpsuit from the Autumn/Winter 2025 Couture line, boasting a plunging neckline, sheer panels, and crystal embellishments.