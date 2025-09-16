 Hardik Pandya's Rumoured GF Mahieka Sharma Will Remind You Of His Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic; Here's Why
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHardik Pandya's Rumoured GF Mahieka Sharma Will Remind You Of His Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic; Here's Why

Hardik Pandya's Rumoured GF Mahieka Sharma Will Remind You Of His Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic; Here's Why

Months after parting ways with Natasa Stankovic and facing breakup rumours with Jasmin Walia, gossip mills are buzzing with speculation that Hardik might be dating model-turned-actress Mahieka Sharma.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Instagram

It looks like cricketer Hardik Pandya has found new love in model Mahieka Sharma following his alleged split with Jasmin Walia. Months after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic and rumours of a breakup with Jasmin, social media users believe his personal life is once again in the spotlight.

Hardik and Mahieka’s dating rumours

The whispers began when fans spotted curious details in Mahieka’s social media posts. A faint male figure in one of her selfies, a cryptic “33” (Pandya’s jersey number), and even a bathrobe that looked identical to Hardik’s set their dating rumours.

Read Also
Hardik Pandya Dating Actress Mahieka Sharma After Breakup With Jasmin Walia? Fans Spot THESE Clues
article-image

Adding to the intrigue, Mahieka recently posted from Baroda, Pandya’s hometown, and the two follow each other on Instagram. While neither has confirmed the relationship, fans are convinced there’s more than coincidence here.

FPJ Shorts
RBI Issues New Guidelines For Payment Aggregators, Stronger Rules To Prevent Fraud With Customers
RBI Issues New Guidelines For Payment Aggregators, Stronger Rules To Prevent Fraud With Customers
Bandra Fair 2025: 12 Individuals Booked For Theft On Opening Day
Bandra Fair 2025: 12 Individuals Booked For Theft On Opening Day
Murder Case Registered In Death Of Jadavpur University Student
Murder Case Registered In Death Of Jadavpur University Student
India To See No Food Grain, Fruit Or Vegetable Shortage, Will Transform Into A Global Food Basket, Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan
India To See No Food Grain, Fruit Or Vegetable Shortage, Will Transform Into A Global Food Basket, Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Why does she remind fans of Natasa?

Interestingly, many have pointed out uncanny similarities between Mahieka and Hardik’s ex-wife, Natasa. Both began their careers as models, transitioned into acting, and are popular faces in fashion and entertainment circles.

Read Also
Who Is Mahieka Sharma? All About Hardik Pandya's 24-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend
article-image

Natasa, a Serbian dancer and actress, made her Bollywood debut with Satyagraha (2013), while Mahieka started with music videos and small film roles, including Omung Kumar’s PM Narendra Modi (2019).

Beyond careers, their glamorous style, social media presence, and versatility in modelling and acting have left fans drawing instant comparisons.

Read Also
Hardik Pandya Rocks ₹3.57 Crore Richard Mille Watch During India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025
article-image

More about Mahieka

Mahieka completed her schooling at Navy Children School, New Delhi (2014–2018). She then pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Community Psychology at Maryland, United States (2020–2021). Following this, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance from Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat (2018–2022).

According to her Instagram, Mahieka is currently 24 years old. In 2023, she shared photos from her 22nd birthday celebration on social media, which indicates that she is now 24.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hardik Pandya's Rumoured GF Mahieka Sharma Will Remind You Of His Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic; Here's...

Hardik Pandya's Rumoured GF Mahieka Sharma Will Remind You Of His Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic; Here's...

Navratri 2025 Full Colour List: Check Correct Nine-Day Colours & Their Meaning

Navratri 2025 Full Colour List: Check Correct Nine-Day Colours & Their Meaning

Indira Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, Rituals & More

Indira Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, Rituals & More

World Ozone Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About 'Earth's Umbrella'

World Ozone Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About 'Earth's Umbrella'

Bandra Fair 2025: No Buses Will Go Directly To Mount Mary Church; Here's How You Can Get There

Bandra Fair 2025: No Buses Will Go Directly To Mount Mary Church; Here's How You Can Get There