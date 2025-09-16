Hardik Pandya's Rumoured GF Mahieka Sharma Will Remind You Of His Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic; Here's Why

Instagram

It looks like cricketer Hardik Pandya has found new love in model Mahieka Sharma following his alleged split with Jasmin Walia. Months after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic and rumours of a breakup with Jasmin, social media users believe his personal life is once again in the spotlight.

Hardik and Mahieka’s dating rumours

The whispers began when fans spotted curious details in Mahieka’s social media posts. A faint male figure in one of her selfies, a cryptic “33” (Pandya’s jersey number), and even a bathrobe that looked identical to Hardik’s set their dating rumours.

Adding to the intrigue, Mahieka recently posted from Baroda, Pandya’s hometown, and the two follow each other on Instagram. While neither has confirmed the relationship, fans are convinced there’s more than coincidence here.

Why does she remind fans of Natasa?

Interestingly, many have pointed out uncanny similarities between Mahieka and Hardik’s ex-wife, Natasa. Both began their careers as models, transitioned into acting, and are popular faces in fashion and entertainment circles.

Natasa, a Serbian dancer and actress, made her Bollywood debut with Satyagraha (2013), while Mahieka started with music videos and small film roles, including Omung Kumar’s PM Narendra Modi (2019).

Beyond careers, their glamorous style, social media presence, and versatility in modelling and acting have left fans drawing instant comparisons.

More about Mahieka

Mahieka completed her schooling at Navy Children School, New Delhi (2014–2018). She then pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Community Psychology at Maryland, United States (2020–2021). Following this, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance from Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat (2018–2022).

According to her Instagram, Mahieka is currently 24 years old. In 2023, she shared photos from her 22nd birthday celebration on social media, which indicates that she is now 24.